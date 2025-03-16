Good news cooking lovers, MasterChef Australia returns for 2025 with a new collection of contestants hoping to take home the top prize.
In March, Channel Ten confirmed that chefs from season one to season sixteen of MasterChef are returning for the 17th season for more challenges designed to push them out of their comfort zones.
Judges for MasterChef Australia 2025 are none other than Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.
The network has teased some special guest chefs will also make an appearances, but have not yet confirmed who. Unfortunately, the premiere date for MasterChef 2025 has not been confirmed.
Alana Lowes
Placed 3rd in Season Three
Andre Ursini
Placed 7th in Season One
Audra Morrice
Placed 3rd in Season Four
Beau Cook
Placed 8th in Season Four
Ben Macdonald
Placed 6th in Season Six
Callum Hann
Placed 2nd in Season Two, & Placed 4th in Season Twelve
Cath Collins
Placed 5th in Season Fifteen
Darrsh Clarke
Placed 6th in Season Sixteen
Declan Cleary
Placed 3rd in Season Fifteen
Depinder Chhibber
Placed 8th in Season Thirteen
Jamie Fleming
Placed 4th in Season Six
Jimmy Wong
Placed 19th in Season Eight
Laura Sharrad
Placed 2nd in Season Six, & Placed 2nd in Season Twelve
Matt Hopcraft
Placed 6th in Season Seven
Pete Campbell
Placed 2nd in Season Thirteen
Rhiannon Anderson
Placed 2nd in Season Fifteen
Rue Mupedzi
Placed 7th in Season Fifteen
Samira El Khafir
Placed 3rd in Season Five
Sarah Todd
Placed 9th in Season Six & Placed 2nd in Season Fourteen
Sav Perera
Placed 3rd in Season Sixteen
Snezana Calic
Placed 15th in Season Sixteen
Steph de Sousa
Placed 12th in Season Eleven
Theo Loizou
Placed 4th in Season Fifteen
Tim Bone
Placed 4th in Season Eleven