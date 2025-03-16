Good news cooking lovers, MasterChef Australia returns for 2025 with a new collection of contestants hoping to take home the top prize.

In March, Channel Ten confirmed that chefs from season one to season sixteen of MasterChef are returning for the 17th season for more challenges designed to push them out of their comfort zones.

Judges for MasterChef Australia 2025 are none other than Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.

The network has teased some special guest chefs will also make an appearances, but have not yet confirmed who. Unfortunately, the premiere date for MasterChef 2025 has not been confirmed.

