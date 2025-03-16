Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Advertisement
Ex-Contestants return for another round of MasterChef Australia in 2025

Some are even competing for the third time.
Good news cooking lovers, MasterChef Australia returns for 2025 with a new collection of contestants hoping to take home the top prize.

In March, Channel Ten confirmed that chefs from season one to season sixteen of MasterChef are returning for the 17th season for more challenges designed to push them out of their comfort zones.

Judges for MasterChef Australia 2025 are none other than Andy Allen, Poh Ling-Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli and Sofia Levin.

The network has teased some special guest chefs will also make an appearances, but have not yet confirmed who. Unfortunately, the premiere date for MasterChef 2025 has not been confirmed.

Continue scrolling to discover all the MasterChef Australia 2025 contestants.

(Credits: Instagram)

Alana Lowes

Placed 3rd in Season Three

(Credits: Instagram)

Andre Ursini

Placed 7th in Season One

(Credits: Instagram)

Audra Morrice

Placed 3rd in Season Four

(Credits: Instagram)

Beau Cook

Placed 8th in Season Four

(Credits: Instagram)

Ben Macdonald

Placed 6th in Season Six

(Credits: Instagram)

Callum Hann

Placed 2nd in Season Two, & Placed 4th in Season Twelve

(Credits: Instagram)

Cath Collins

Placed 5th in Season Fifteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Darrsh Clarke

Placed 6th in Season Sixteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Declan Cleary

Placed 3rd in Season Fifteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Depinder Chhibber

Placed 8th in Season Thirteen

(Credits: Ten)

Jamie Fleming

Placed 4th in Season Six

(Credits: Instagram)

Jimmy Wong

Placed 19th in Season Eight

(Credits: Instagram)

Laura Sharrad

Placed 2nd in Season Six, & Placed 2nd in Season Twelve

(Credits: Instagram)

Matt Hopcraft

Placed 6th in Season Seven

(Credits: Instagram)

Pete Campbell

Placed 2nd in Season Thirteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Rhiannon Anderson

Placed 2nd in Season Fifteen

(Credits: Ten)

Rue Mupedzi

Placed 7th in Season Fifteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Samira El Khafir

Placed 3rd in Season Five

(Credits: Instagram)

Sarah Todd

Placed 9th in Season Six & Placed 2nd in Season Fourteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Sav Perera

Placed 3rd in Season Sixteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Snezana Calic

Placed 15th in Season Sixteen

(Credits: Ten)

Steph de Sousa

Placed 12th in Season Eleven

(Credits: Instagram)

Theo Loizou

Placed 4th in Season Fifteen

(Credits: Instagram)

Tim Bone

Placed 4th in Season Eleven

