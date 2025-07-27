MasterChef unveils the top five contestants for Back To Win 2025!

After Sarah Todd’s elimination last night, only five contestants remain in the running to be crowned as Australia’s top home cook on MasterChef Australia: Back To Win.
With the finale just around the corner, Woman’s Day spoke with Ben, Callum, Depinder, Jamie and Laura to see what they’ll be bringing to the final stretch of the competition, and what winning the coveted MasterChef trophy would mean to them.
BEN MACDONALD
“It’s such a great feeling, better than 11 years ago,” says the 47-year-old father-of-two of making it to the Top 5.
“I want to go all the way to the end”.
The New Zealander, who first appeared on MasterChef Australia back in season 6 in 2014, says the show has upped the ante with this year’s cooks.
“Winning in a season as talented as this would be an unforgettable experience and show how far I’ve come since first arriving in this kitchen,” he tells Woman’s Day.
Ben has been dubbed this year’s “dark horse” by viewers.
CALLUM HANN
Callum says he’s incredibly proud to make the Top 5. “I’ve been further than this before but the competition has never been this fierce.
I don’t think there’s ever been a tougher season of MasterChef, so it feels great.”
Winning would show how far he’s come since first appearing in season 2.
“Obviously there’s a nice cheque that comes with winning but there’s more to life than money,” the 35-year-old tells Woman’s Day.
“The opportunity to lift that trophy and affirm that it was a good idea to come back and sacrifice time away from my family would be an incredible feeling.”
DEPINDER CHHIBBER
The 29-year-old pharmacist admits the “Top 5 has been a little secret milestone of mine since the very start. I never thought I’d actually make it.
“If you had told me back in season 13 that I would return to MasterChef Australia on Back to Win and make it to the Top 5, I would not have believed you.”
Now, her eye is on the next prize – the Grand Finale.
“That would be like a pinch me moment, an absolute dream come true,” she says of her hopes to win the competition.
“For me, making it to Top 5 has been the biggest milestone, now it’s all about that trophy.”
JAMIE FLEMING
“It feels fantastic!” says the 36-year-old, who finished fourth in season 6 in 2014, of reaching the Top 5 again.
“Season 6 Jamie would definitely say ‘don’t mess it up’ or something to that effect,” he laughs.
But Jamie’s already got grand plans for the $250K prize if he wins MasterChef Australia this time around.
“It would be a little financial freedom as well. It would give me the space to explore some new adventures within the food industry,” says the wine bar owner.
“And a holiday… I need a holiday!”
LAURA SHARRAD
“It’s an incredible feeling being here for a third time, one my younger self would never be able to comprehend or believe,” says the 29-year-old. “I feel so grateful.”
The Adelaide mum and chef, who co-owns two Italian restaurants in the city, came second during her past stints on the show in season 6 in 2014 and season 12 in 2020.
This time she hopes she finally comes out on top!
“It would be the best closing chapter to a book I feel like I’ve been writing for the last 12 years,” the pasta-loving cook tells Woman’s Day.
