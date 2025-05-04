Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

Steph de Sousa returns to the MasterChef kitchen with new goals & millions cheering her on

The budget queen is back!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Steph pictured with short blonde hair, white glasses, yellow earrings, a striped shirt, MasterChef apron smiling
Steph is taking the pressure off herself
CH10

Steph de Sousa didn’t just survive her time in the MasterChef Australia kitchen; she built an empire from it.

Advertisement

The self-titled Frugal Foodie now boasts nearly three million social media followers and a bestselling cookbook series. Now Steph’s back on our screens in Masterchef: Back to Win – and she’s determined to cook with joy, not with stress.

Steph appears in her signature short blonde hair wearing glasses, eccentric green shirt and earrings and MasterChef apron while cooking something up in a fry pan over the stove
Steph is laser focused in the MasterChef Australia: Back to Win kitchen (Credit: CH10)

“This time, coming in, my whole philosophy was: I am just going to enjoy this,” Steph, 52, tells TV WEEK. “I put so much pressure on myself last time. I was absolutely gutted and devastated when I left.”

Steph placed twelfth in the competition and, however dark that experience, it sparked a new life path. She left her job in HR, launched a catering company, started hosting her show Frugal Foodie, and became a voice for everyday ordinary home cooks.

Advertisement

But, just weeks before hitting the exciting milestone of one million followers, Steph was hospitalised.

“I had a virus lodged in my middle ear,” reveals Steph, who lives in Lake Macquarie, NSW. “I couldn’t walk.”

Steph appears with Sunrise Hosts Matt Shirving and Nat Barr on set as they pose for a photo, the hosts eating her food while she smiles gripping a copy of her new book - Easy Dinner Queen
Steph promotes her new book Easy Dinner Queen on Channel Seven’s Sunrise (Credit: Instagram)

That wake-up call reminded her to slow down, especially for her husband, Neville, and their four kids. It’s the family that called her “mad” for going back into the kitchen after her last experience.

Advertisement

“I really did crash and burn,” Steph recalls, sadly.

“I wasn’t myself for three months. But this time, I just want to cook some good food, meet some new friends, and have a bit of fun.”

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement