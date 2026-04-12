EXCLUSIVE: Inside Meghan’s Aussie tour demands!

As Meghan and Harry land on our shores this week, it’s clear the duchess has a clear and strict vision for her first trip to Oz in eight years.

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Here Woman’s Day breaks down her biggest demands that are fit for a queen!

No meet-ups with exes allowed

After the embarrassment of Prince Harry’s flirty texts to a former fling being made public in court, we hear Meghan, 44, has made it clear there’s to be no mention of – and definitely no catching up with – any exes.

“Meghan’s drawn a hard line on making sure there are no ‘accidental run-ins’ with his rumoured Aussie exes, including Natalie Imbruglia,” an insider tells Woman’s Day of the prince’s long list of former love interests, from lads mag model Cassie Sumner to Chelsy Davy.

“She wants him in ‘low-key proud husband mode’ and after those leaked ‘snuggles’ text messages to the British reporter, he’s happy to comply.”

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Meghan has forbid Harry from meeting up with any of his rumoured exes including Natalie Imbruglia and Cassie Sumner (Credit: Getty)

Prince Harry’s curfew

Meg is laying down the law – and there’s no doubt Harry will comply.

Given her husband’s party boy past, Meghan isn’t chancing any scandalous benders while they’re in the land of Oz. A royal insider reveals she’s given Harry a firm curfew, which is “non-negotiable”, if he wants to stay out of the doghouse!

“There’s no denying he has a terrible track record when it comes to his judgement once the drinks are flowing, so this comes down to Meghan feeling he needs to be on a tight leash,” the source tells Woman’s Day.

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“He’ll want a night out with his friends when they’re in Australia, and she’s fine with that as long as it’s limited to a civilised dinner and a glass or two of wine.”

Harry has a strict curfew while they’re Down Under (Credit: Getty)

More security, less filming

As much as she wants to promote her lifestyle brand As Ever, it seems Meghan’s also being sensible with just how much attention they court while in Australia.

An insider says she’s complying with Harry’s wishes for amped-up security during their travels, revealing, “Security is tight for the entire tour, but especially the women’s retreat – after trolls vowed to disrupt and secretly record the event, which has a strict no-cameras policy and a social media ban.

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“In fact, Meghan’s demanded even tighter controls, in addition to the professional security they’ve funded.”

She’s also on high alert for any gaffes that could lead to negative publicity. The source adds, “She’s told Harry she wants him to steer clear of any public or private comments about the King or Prince William during the trip.”

Meghan will be flanked by security everywhere she goes (Credit: Getty)

Jackie O banned!

A nervous Gemma O’Neill said she “begged” best friend Jackie O Henderson to host the intimate Her Best Life retreat with star guest Meghan, but that’s apparently not the whole story.

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An insider claims the duchess didn’t want anyone interviewing her who could potentially steal away the spotlight – swiftly ruling out headline-grabbing Jackie, 51, as the moderator!

“Everything hinges on this tour, it’s make or break, and Meghan wants to steer clear of anything that could overshadow her mission,” an insider explains. “It’s why she requested Gemma handle her interview, rather than Jackie O.”

The source adds of the duchess’ approach, “Meghan really likes Jackie, but she has too much going on in her own life – and the focus of this tour should be 100 per cent on As Ever and her and Harry’s philanthropic work.”

Meghan allegedly didn’t want Jackie O’s megawatt star power to take away from her cause sources reveal (Getty: Getty)

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Bigger than Tay Tay

Pop superstar Taylor Swift played to almost 600,000 fans during her seven Eras shows in Australia, and sources say Meghan is aiming just as high with the fan numbers!

“She’s hoping this visit will be some kind of renaissance for her and Harry,” the source says. “She wants to leave Australia with more buzz than Taylor did!” And just like the pop princess’ carefully curated tour outfits, Meghan has “spent months planning the right look for every appearance”.

Fit for a Duchess

Meghan is known for her lavish taste, and only the most high-end hotel suite will do in Sydney.

There was speculation she had her sights set on the Crown’s stunning Presidential suite complete with harbour views, and our insider says of Meghan’s expectations, “She wants red carpets, private entrances and top-tier suites rolled out for them.”

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While Harry, 41, is happy to front the costs of security, he’s apparently not too pleased about the escalating bills for his extravagant wife’s OTT trip!

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