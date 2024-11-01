Toni Collette is one of Australia’s most talented and successful actresses, but away from the limelight she’s also a devoted mother.

But what do we know about her two children? Continue reading to find out.

Toni’s daughter Sage made her red carpet debut in October 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Toni Collette married Australian musician Dave Galafassi in January 2003, but in December 2022, the couple shockingly announced their divorce.

However, over the course of their 20-year marriage, the pair welcomed two children together: one daughter and one son.

Sage Florence Galafassi was born on 9 January 2008, while Arlo Robert Galafassi was born on 22 April 2011.

Both children have remained out of the spotlight for the majority of their lives – until now.

At the premiere of her film Juror 2, Toni walked the red carpet with her grown-up daughter Sage, now 16.

“The premiere of #Juror2movie was so special last night. The best part about it was sharing it all with my darling daughter, Sage 🙏🏻❤️,” Toni shared in a post on Instagram.

The premiere marked the first time Sage joined her mother at a red carpet or industry event, while Arlo, 13, is yet to make a public appearance.

While Toni and Dave’s kids have rarely been seen, the former has often gushed over them in interviews, and spoken about how she balances both her work and family lives.

“I think I have enough self-awareness to do whatever comes along. I don’t feel like it’s a balancing act at work. But I don’t know – I’ve never had a plan and I still don’t,” she told Time in 2018.

“I’m talking around the idea of directing, and just happy being a mum and spending time with my kids.”

Toni and Dave were together for 20 years. (Credit: Getty)

Toni’s split from Dave Galafassi in 2022 came as a shock to many.

At the time, the actress shared a statement to her Instagram page.

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” Toni wrote.

“Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

Dave has now moved on with another Aussie actress, Claudia Karvan, while it’s unknown whether Toni is in a new relationship or not.

