EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Wants A Wife stars Thomas and Clarette split!

Whispers from within Farmer Thomas Freeth and Clarette Goodhead’s inner circle suggest their Farmer Wants A Wife romance may have already run its course – and the clues have been hiding in plain sight.

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Insiders claim the pair have now called it quits following their rollercoaster journey on the 2025 season of the beloved reality show.

(Credit: Seven)

When early frontrunner Claire made the shock decision to walk away from the hit Channel Seven series, it looked like Farmer Thomas’ journey might end in heartbreak.

Instead, Clarette stepped up – and stole the show. The pair left filming looking stronger than ever, fuelling frenzied engagement rumours with a string of loved-up appearances and a united social media presence that had fans convinced this was the real deal.

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But behind the picture-perfect posts, insiders say the cracks were forming.

“It hasn’t been as perfect as it seemed,” a source close to the couple tells Woman’s Day.

(Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Supplied)

A BIG MOVE – AND A SUDDEN EXIT

In a gesture that spoke volumes about her commitment, Clarette made a life-changing decision after filming wrapped: she packed up and relocated to South Australia, taking on a teaching position at Wudinna Area School on the remote Eyre Peninsula, throwing herself headfirst into Thomas’ rural world.

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It was the kind of sacrifice that fans pointed to as proof this romance was built to last. Which is why her sudden departure from the role has set tongues wagging.

A recently surfaced school newsletter confirmed Clarette has officially stepped down from her position, with staff noting she would be “leaving” the school community. No explanation was given – and none was needed to send speculation into overdrive.

THE INSTAGRAM CLUE NOBODY MISSED

While the school news was raising eyebrows, eagle-eyed cast members had already spotted something else entirely.

Not long ago, Thomas’ Instagram bio proudly featured Clarette’s name – complete with a love heart emoji. A small detail, but one that spoke to how publicly he had embraced their relationship.

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That mention has now quietly vanished.

“That was the first red flag,” one FWAW 2025 alumnus noted online – and fans were quick to agree.

“THEY JUST MOVED TO CAIRNS”

Online communities dedicated to the show have been buzzing for weeks, with one comment in particular throwing fuel on the fire.

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“I know first hand they have split. They just moved to Cairns,” one commenter claimed – a statement that, while unverified, has done little to quieten the rumour mill.

And those who know the couple say the underlying tension was always there.

“They live very different lifestyles,” the insider explains. “Thomas is tied to the farm, but Clarette was often travelling and spending time away.”

Fans had already picked up on it. Clarette’s social media had become a parade of holidays and getaways – frequently without Thomas – prompting some followers to jokingly dub her a “FIFO wife.”

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CONNECTING THE DOTS

With her teaching role now behind her, speculation mounting about a possible interstate move, and the shift in Thomas’ social media, those close to the situation say it’s hard not to draw conclusions.

“People are definitely connecting the dots,” the insider says.

For now, neither Thomas nor Clarette has addressed the split rumours publicly, and no official confirmation has been made.

But for the thousands of fans who were deeply invested in this particular love story, the signs are becoming harder to ignore.

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