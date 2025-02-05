It seems the world can’t get enough of Elle Woods, as a third instalment of the beloved Legally Blonde franchise is officially in the works – nearly 25 years after the first movie premiered!

Advertisement

From the cast to the potential plot, here’s everything to know about Legally Blonde 3.

(Credit: Getty)

Is there a Legally Blonde 3 coming out?

Way back in 2018, Reese Witherspoon confirmed that she would be reprising her iconic role of Elle Woods in a third instalment of Legally Blonde.

“It’s true,” Reese captioned a video of herself wearing a pink sequin bikini while chilling on a pool float, in an ode to Elle’s Harvard video essay from the first movie.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about reprising her iconic role, Reese shared, “She’s a very beloved character.”

“You just want her to go on a hero’s journey like she does in the first movie, and I’m having a great time working on it.”

The plot of Legally Blonde 3 is yet to be revealed, but it has been confirmed that Mindy Kaling is writing the script alongside Emmy-winning comedy writer Dan Goor. Mindy has divulged some limited details about the project, confirming with Access Hollywood in 2021 that Elle will be around 40 years old.

“How Elle is at 40 versus how she was at 21 has been really fun to imagine,” she said. “We have a lot of fan favourites from the original movie.”

Advertisement

Mindy also confirmed that the iconic ‘Bend and Snap’ move will definitely make an appearance!

(Credit: Getty)

Who will be in the Legally Blonde 3 cast?

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, and it’s reported that she’ll be joined by an array of her fellow castmates.

Jennifer Coolidge, who portrayed Paulette Parcelle, may be returning!

Advertisement

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” Reese told Entertainment Tonight in February 2023.

Jennifer later responded saying, “Of course, I would be on board. I would love to do it.”

As for Emmett Richmond, played by Luke Wilson, and Vivian Kensington, played by Selma Blair, fans are holding out some serious hope that they’ll be involved.

When will Legally Blonde 3 be released?

As aforementioned, Legally Blonde 3 was originally confirmed back in 2018. It’s unknown why the project has been delayed, but it’s definitely on its way!

Advertisement

Reese told USA Today in 2022 that she’s hoping the movie is going to come together “in the right way.”

She compared the idea to Top Gun: Maverick – a sequel that was released 36 years after the original film.

“They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it,” the 48-year-old said. “That gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then.”

Reese concluded, “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”

Advertisement

With that being said, we don’t yet have a release date for Legally Blonde 3. However, filming is said to begin in March 2025.

(Credit: Getty)

Where to watch Legally Blonde in Australia

While you anxiously await the highly-anticipated third film, you can revisit all the funny moments and iconic scenes of Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde on Stan or Prime Video in Australia.

Stream Legally Blonde on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe now.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use