EXCLUSIVE: Axed MAFS bride speaks out after she was booted from the show on her honeymoon!

When Married At First Sight returns to our screens on Monday night, one couple will be mysteriously missing from the cast.

Advertisement

Ankita Karungalekar and Micah Lomu had taken time off work, purchased their wardrobes, and even filmed their wedding ceremony in front of family and friends in Sydney before they were unceremoniously booted from the show.

Anika filmed her wedding in Sydney last year. (Credit: Matrix)

“We were on our honeymoon when all of a sudden the producers said they wanted to talk to us separately,” Ankita tells Woman’s Day. “They told me there was some news circulating about Micah and they just wanted to make sure I was safe. I had no idea what was going on,” she adds.

During their honeymoon, allegations had been made against Micah by someone on social media, however none of them were authenticated.

Advertisement

Ankita says she told the producers she’d like some time to think about it, however just hours later, the couple were told to pack their bags and were escorted onto a flight back home. They were told they were no longer in the experiment.

MISSED CONNECTION

“I was shattered. I couldn’t really process it, and I still don’t think I’ve processed it,” says Ankita.

“It was mentally draining because at that point I had been single for two years, and to finally be able to live that moment – it was like they dangled the teddy bear in front of me and just took it right away.

“I also think it’s a missed opportunity to explore my connection [with Micah]. I had to get permission from my parents to actually get on the show. It’s not part of my culture and I lost out on income that I would have got had I stayed at work.

Advertisement

Her groom, Micah, had allegations made against him during their honeymoon, which resulted in them getting axed from the experiment. (Credit: Instagram)

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to get married and to me, my wedding was real. Even if people think it’s a fake show, for me the vows, the wedding, my family was there, his family was there. So it was far more a real setting.”

Ankita is still dumbfounded as to why the producers didn’t try to rematch her with another partner like they did last year with Eliot Donovan, who returned to the experiment with a new bride after his first marriage ended suddenly.

“I did think I had a chance because why would I be kicked out? There is no reason,” she says.

Advertisement

“They spent all this money and time casting me – how could they just let it go? But they never gave me a reason. I never really understood it.”

Anika has hopes she’ll be asked to return to the show next year. (Credit: Instagram)

SECOND TIME LUCKY

Despite their missed connection on screen, Ankita and Micah never tried to pursue a romantic relationship after leaving the show, but have remained “good friends”.

Ankita, who works as a cricket commentator, says that producers have floated the idea of her returning to the experiment next year, but she’s not going to hold her breath.

Advertisement

“I’m also not sure if I want to get married every year to be honest,” she laughs.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.