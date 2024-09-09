Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson has just had the tournament of his life, winning the doubles title at the 2024 US Open.

The 30-year-old has been making huge strides in the tennis world of late – but what about his life off the court? Here’s everything to know.

He’s quickly moving up the ranks. (Credit: Getty)

Born on 20 April 1994, Jordan Thompson is 30 years old and hails from Sydney, Australia.

He is currently the third highest ranked Australian male tennis player, behind Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin, and reached a career-high ranking of 30th in the world in August 2024.

Thompson’s professional tennis career kicked off in 2013, and he turned pro at the age of 19 after qualifying at the 2013 Apia International Sydney.

He won his first professional match at the 2013 Australian Open after receiving a wild card.

Thompson and Purcell won the US Open in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Not only is Thompson a great singles player, he has also won multiple doubles titles over the past few years, and is currently ranked as the 13th best doubles player in the world.

As aforementioned, he and fellow Aussie Max Purcell won the US Open doubles title in September 2024 – his first ever Grand Slam win.

The 30-year-old’s tennis idol is Aussie tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, who has inspired and mentored him throughout his career.

Thompson will be taking part in the Davis Cup this year as part of the Australian team, where Hewitt will be leading the charge as captain.

He used to be in a relationship with radio host Brittany Hockley. (Credit: Instagram)

Off the court, Thompson is staying true to his Aussie roots and currently lives in Sydney, although he does frequently travel around the globe for various tennis tournaments.

Jordan Thompson’s current relationship status remains unknown, but he did previously date Bachelor alum Brittany Hockley for almost two years.

The pair separated in early 2022, with Hockley claiming the reason for their split was due to the long-distance nature of their relationship.

“We fell madly in love and, you know, talked about the future and getting married. And we were just obsessed,” the reality star told Mamamia in November 2022.

“Then we just realised that it couldn’t work. I am too driven and too embedded in a career here [in Australia]. I spent five months on tour with him; we did Wimbledon and the US Open, and it was amazing. I loved seeing all the families and wives travelling with their partners and I also enjoyed it. But I would be at his matches on my laptop, because I still had to work.”