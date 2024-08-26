As one of the best up-and-coming male tennis players in Australia, many spectators are curious about Alexei Popyrin’s life away from the sport.

Here, we list everything to know about Alexei Popyrin, including his age, ranking and his girlfriend…

He’s a very animated player. (Image: Getty)

Born on 5 August 1999, Alexei Popyrin is a 24-year-old who hails from Sydney, Australia.

The tennis star first started playing at four years old, and his sporting career took off in 2011 when he won the Australian under 12s Grasscourt Championships as well as the under 12s National Claycourt Doubles Championships.

Since then, Popyrin has gone on to see some great success in his professional tennis career.

As of June 2024, the 24-year-old is ranked number 47th in the world on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) list.

He has reached a career-high ranking of 28th in the world after winning his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in August 2024.

Popyrin recently particpated in the 2024 Wimbledon grand slam tournament, as well as represented Australia at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Popyrin is currently the second-highest ranked Australian male tennis player, behind Alex de Minaur.

At 196cm tall, Popyrin is a real threat on the tennis court. His height coupled with his speed and agility allows him to reach difficult balls and land incredible shots.

The athlete has won two ATP titles, one in February 2021 and the other in July 2023.

After winning the ATP Umag title over former world number three Stan Wawrinka, Popyrin said: “To play him in a final, and beat him in a final, honestly, words can’t describe how happy I am. It’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Alexei with his girlfriend Amy. (Image: Getty)

But away from tennis, Alexei is interested in reading, watching television shows, and spending time with his family, as well as enjoys basketball and football.

The tennis star is also multilingual, and can speak English, Russian and Spanish.

The 24-year-old also spends a lot of time off court with his long-time girlfriend, Amy Pederick.

The couple have been together since 2019, and Amy is a physiotherapist who assists her partner with fitness and training.

The pair frequently upload loved-up photos of one another on social media, and Amy is always supporting her boyfriend at his tennis matches.

It’s believed Amy is around 24 years old, and she comes from Great Britain.

Alexei Popyrin had a difficult year in 2022, falling out of the top 100, but Amy spoke to Today about how he was able to bounce back again.

“It was really tough, mentally – very draining for him and it wasn’t easy,” she said. “But he stuck through, he grinded, and he pushed through and he trained so hard in pre-season.

“Every single day he was on the court for hours. He tried everything, mentally. He got a new nutrition coach on the team, and I think he has worked so hard to build an amazing team and build that strong support system.

“I think that is what helped him, and he has gone into this year with a very positive mind set. He has had an insane start to the year in 2023. I think big things are coming this year, so I think we should all watch this space. I am incredibly proud,” she shared.