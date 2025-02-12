Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Exclusive conversations with our favourite personalities: Celebrities who have started their own podcasts

Listen out!
As podcasts have taken the world by storm, many familiar names have found themselves in the game.

From Meghan Markle’s podcast airing in 2022 to Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast in 2025, our favourite celebs have now made their way into our ears.

With the release of new podcasts on the daily, we have rounded up some of the best celebrity podcasts.

Michelle Bridges

Michelle Bridges

We Have A Situation’ 

Michelle Bridges has launched a podcast dedicated to perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.

‘We Have a Situation’ aims at breaking the silence surrounding menopause. The podcast aims to offer real, honest conversations with a new episode released each Tuesday until April 15.

LISTEN HERE

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

‘The Goop Podcast’

Gwyneth Paltrow uses her goop platform in which she is CEO, to speak to some of the ‘brightest thinkers’ and ‘culture changers’.

The branded wellness podcast features interviews with leading thinkers and industry disruptors and is released every Tuesday.

LISTEN HERE

Meghan Markle

Archetypes

With a new season set to launch this year, Meghan Markle has signed a new deal with podcast network, Lemonada Media.

“Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time,” Lemonada shared on its official (formerly known as Twitter) account in March.

LISTEN HERE

Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley

Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley

Life Uncut

Designed to inspire, the podcast discusses all things love, life, lust and everything in between.

Laura and Britt talk through the good, the bad, the weird and the inspiring and is released twice weekly.

LISTEN HERE

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee

Hamish & Andy

Hamish and Andy are two of our favourite personalities set to make you laugh. The pair taunt each other and their button-pusher Jack with a weekly show.

The comedy duo ponders and tests the smaller things in life.

LISTEN HERE

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s Super Soul

Oprah who was known to appear on our screens has transitioned to the podcast world to awaken, discover and connect to the deeper meaning of the world.

“Hear Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health an wellness experts. All designed to light you up, guide you through life’s big questions and help bring you one step closer to your best self.”

LISTEN HERE

Chrissy Teigen

Self Conscious

Host Chrissy Teigen has released a new wellness podcast as a safe space where the twists and turns of personal growth are embraced.

Each week, Chrissy interviews guests who will share their expertise and lived experience.

New episodes are released weekly from February 27, 2025.

LISTEN HERE

