As podcasts have taken the world by storm, many familiar names have found themselves in the game.
From Meghan Markle’s podcast airing in 2022 to Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast in 2025, our favourite celebs have now made their way into our ears.
With the release of new podcasts on the daily, we have rounded up some of the best celebrity podcasts.
Michelle Bridges
‘We Have A Situation’
Michelle Bridges has launched a podcast dedicated to perimenopause, menopause and post-menopause.
‘We Have a Situation’ aims at breaking the silence surrounding menopause. The podcast aims to offer real, honest conversations with a new episode released each Tuesday until April 15.
Gwyneth Paltrow
‘The Goop Podcast’
Gwyneth Paltrow uses her goop platform in which she is CEO, to speak to some of the ‘brightest thinkers’ and ‘culture changers’.
The branded wellness podcast features interviews with leading thinkers and industry disruptors and is released every Tuesday.
Meghan Markle
Archetypes
With a new season set to launch this year, Meghan Markle has signed a new deal with podcast network, Lemonada Media.
“Dive into the world of ‘Archetypes’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex. Explore the labels that try to hold women back. Now available from Lemonada on all platforms for the first time,” Lemonada shared on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account in March.
Laura Byrne and Brittany Hockley
Life Uncut
Designed to inspire, the podcast discusses all things love, life, lust and everything in between.
Laura and Britt talk through the good, the bad, the weird and the inspiring and is released twice weekly.
Hamish Blake and Andy Lee
Hamish & Andy
Hamish and Andy are two of our favourite personalities set to make you laugh. The pair taunt each other and their button-pusher Jack with a weekly show.
The comedy duo ponders and tests the smaller things in life.
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah’s Super Soul
Oprah who was known to appear on our screens has transitioned to the podcast world to awaken, discover and connect to the deeper meaning of the world.
“Hear Oprah’s personal selection of her interviews with thought-leaders, best-selling authors, spiritual luminaries, as well as health an wellness experts. All designed to light you up, guide you through life’s big questions and help bring you one step closer to your best self.”
Chrissy Teigen
Self Conscious
Host Chrissy Teigen has released a new wellness podcast as a safe space where the twists and turns of personal growth are embraced.
Each week, Chrissy interviews guests who will share their expertise and lived experience.
New episodes are released weekly from February 27, 2025.