Rita Ora and Taika Waitii tied the knot in August 2022 in a small and intimate ceremony, and have been inseparable since.

Advertisement

Living quite the lowkey romance, the pair have quickly become one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, accompanying one another on many the red carpet.

The A-list couple also recently soaked up some Aussie sun in QLD ahead of a potential new film venture.

We look back at Rita and Taika’s Hollywood romance in pictures.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use