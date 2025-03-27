Rita Ora and Taika Waitii tied the knot in August 2022 in a small and intimate ceremony, and have been inseparable since.
Living quite the lowkey romance, the pair have quickly become one of the strongest couples in Hollywood, accompanying one another on many the red carpet.
The A-list couple also recently soaked up some Aussie sun in QLD ahead of a potential new film venture.
We look back at Rita and Taika’s Hollywood romance in pictures.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi meet
2018
The pair were very private when they first started dating, with the pair having met in 2018 when Rita shared a throwback picture of them on Valentine’s Day 2022.
“Us. 4 years ago. To now, thanks for being cool. And entertaining me forevs..Happy Valentine’s Day bestie ❤️”
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi’s red carpet debut
August 2021
The pair made their red carpet debut at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. Dating rumours of Rita and Taika had sparked earlier that year in April, so their relationship status was confirmed after this.
Taika Waititi’s 46th birthday
August 2021
Rita shared on her Instagram some candid photos of Taika’s 46th birthday on August 18, 2021.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Met Gala
September 2021
The pair were dressed to the nines for the Met Gala in 2021 where the theme of the year was ‘Celebrating in America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.’
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Eternals Premiere
October 2021
The pair looked stunning at the premiere of Marvel Studios Eternals in October 2021.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi MTV Europe Awards
November 2021
Rita and Taika were the perfect duo as they stepped out for the 2021 MTV EMA’s with some hilarious pictures of the pair surfacing with Taika using Rita’s dress as his own accessory.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Milan Fashion Week
February 2022
Stepping out in a clean white and cream look, Rita and Taika attended the Fendi Fashion Show on February 23, 2022.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards
March 2022
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 13, 2022.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Vanity Fair Party
March 2022
Once again showing us that they are one of Hollywood’s elite couples, the pair looked stunning at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the Thor Premiere
July 2022
The pair attended the UK Gala screening of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 5, 2022.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the MTV Europe Red Carpet
November 2022
In August the pair sparked marriage rumours when they were photographed with wedding bands, and shortly after a source confirmed to People that they were officially married.
Rita shared on the Greatest Night Ever podcast, “I’ve always wanted the fairytale, that’s what I grew up loving. For me, it was always about that love, finding a partner, so I’m really happy I did.”
Rita Ora shows off her engagement ring on Jimmy Fallon
February 2023
Rita shows off her giant emerald wedding ring on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
“I haven’t actually shown anyone my ring. It’s my first time showing my ring, and because I love you and I feel like you’re a part of our relationship, weirdly, because we watch you every night … look here it is,” she shared with Jimmy.
“I felt like I really knew I wanted to be with this person, and I just wanted it to feel really right,” Rita said. “So, I may have taken him to the shop and pointed out exactly what ring I wanted.”
Taika Waititi’s tattoo for Rita
February 2023
Taika shared his tattoo that he got for Rita with the jokester captioning the post, “I love Rugby.”
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2023 Met Gala
May 2023
The lovebirds hit the red carpet for the 2023 Met Gala celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, with Rita in stunning drapery and a sheer bodice.
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2024 Met Gala
May 2024
Marking her 10th Met Gala, Rita looked stunning in a nude sequinned outfit, wearing the same designer as her husband Taika.
Rita and Taika hanging out
March 2025
Rita shared on her Instagram a set of snaps of the couple with the caption, “My heart. I love you. ❤️ @taikawaititi“