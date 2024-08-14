Tune in and work out with the best headphones for the gym

If you’re like us and are using 2024 to kick those fitness goals, make your trip to the gym that little bit more enjoyable with a pair of headphones so you can jam out while you work out!

Nothing makes your workout better than blasting your favourite pump up tracks or indulging in the latest podcast or audiobook while you hit the treadmill – and finding the perfect gym headphones can make that even more enjoyable.

Whether you prefer on-ear or in-ear there are countless affordable and splurge-worthy options to choose from. It is helpful to keep an eye out for what you require and the way you workout in order to pick the best one. The freedom of Bluetooth prevents ending up in a tangled mess come the end of your work out, or sweat-proof over-ear options that cut out sound and stay on even through the toughest of exercises.

Read on to find our top picks for best gym headphones and get ready to kick those fitness goals.

Best headphones for the gym

01 Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $469 (usually $549) at Myer This pair of Sony headphones is one of the most popular styles on the market right now, and it’s not hard to see why. Combining state-of-the-art noise cancellation feature with a slick and classic design, you truly can’t go wrong with this style! Colours: Silver, Black Key features: Optimising noise cancelling

Wireless

All day power

Quick charging

Hands free calling

Dual noise sensor technology

Multipoint connection – can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at once SHOP NOW

02 Philips True Wireless Earphones $98 at BIG W If you prefer small earbuds rather than chunky headphones, this is a great option for you. They’re sleek and compact, making them easy to carry around in your gym bag, but they also provide an elevated listening experience. Colour: Red Key features: Wireless

Compact and lightweight

Comfortable fit for all-day use

Charging case keeps earbuds protected as well as provides convenient on-the-go charging

Built-in microphones

Water resistant

12 hour battery life SHOP NOW

03 Sony Wireless Headphones $79.95 (usually $99.95) at Myer If you’re after the over-the-ear design but don’t want your headphones to be too chunky, this Sony pair is perfect for you. Available in multiple colours, you’re sure to find one to match your activewear! Colours: Black, White, Blue Key features: 50 hours of battery life

Stable connectivity

Enhanced call performance

Multipoint connection – can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at once

Designed for all-day comfort

Wireless SHOP NOW

04 Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds $299.95 at Apple Beats are known as one of the best headphones brands in the game, so you know you’ll be getting high quality and high-tech products with them. These earbuds are a great option for the gym as they’re compact and lightweight but are designed for maximum comfort so you can hit your workout goals without disruption. Colours: Stone Purple, Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Grey Key features: Designed for comfort – secure-fit wingtips flex to fit your ear

Dynamic head tracking for immersive music

Two listening modes: noise cancelling and transparency mode

6 hours of listening time

Charging chase SHOP NOW

05 Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones $708 (usually $899) at Amazon A bit of a splurge item, these Apple AirPods are the ultimate pair of it-girl headphones right now. Their sleek and chic design make them the perfect pair to transition from the gym to everyday life. Colours: Green, Silver, Pink, Sky Blue, Space Grey Key features: Active noise cancellation

Over ear placement

High-fidelity audio

Transparency mode for hearing and interacting with the world around you

Compatible with iPhone models SHOP NOW

Are overhead headphones better for the gym?

Realistically speaking, at the gym you’re likely to sweat – a lot. So when you’re choosing a pair of headphones to wear while you workout, you probably want to take into consideration styles that are water resistant or even waterproof.

Earbuds tend to be water resistant more often than overhead headphones, so if you’re planning to go hard at the gym then earbuds might be the way to go.

But that’s not to say overhead headphones won’t work for you! A lot of people prefer the security provided with the band across the head with overhead styles, as they ensure your headphones won’t move around or fall out while you work out.