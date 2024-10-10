Get your Christmas shopping sorted with The Iconic’s Black Friday sales

While the end of the year is generally synonymous with Christmas and festive cheer, we know it to mean one thing: sales.

Christmas sales, Black Friday sales, Boxing Day sales – the savings are endless in the lead-up to the new year, with a range of retailers offering eye-watering deals and savings to shoppers.

Among them is The Iconic, hosting discounts across its categories of fashion, homewares, beauty, travel and more, so that everyone gets a chance to get their personal or Christmas shopping sorted.

While the Black Friday deals aren’t up online just yet, it won’t be long and, as a taster, there are heaps of products already on general sale on The Iconic’s website.

When do The Iconic’s Black Friday sales start?

It’s an important date for any savvy shoppers calendar so get this written into your diary right now.

Friday 29th November 2024.

It’s the date all the Black Friday deals will drop and there’s a countdown on The Iconic in case there’s any doubt about when the big day is coming.

And if you’re still hungry for a bargain this year’s Black Friday will bleed into Cyber Monday on December 2, 2024.

What we’d buy from The Iconic’s sale

Until The Iconic’s official Black Friday Sale drops we’ve curated our wish list items to consider this year with current sales.

01 The Fated Ilsa Mini Dress $40 (was $139.95) at The Iconic Best for: Beach to Bar Designed in Australia, this woven, mini-length dress with flared sleeves and adjustable belt is perfect for the beach or dressing up for an evening of Christmas cocktails. Sizes: 6-18 Colours: Black and Ivory Materials: Outer: 85% Cotton 15% Polyester & Lining: 95% Polyester 5% Elastane SHOP NOW

02 Seafolly Sea Dive One-Piece $99 (was $159.95) at The Iconic Best for: Pool Lounging Designed to stay in style for seasons to come, the Sea Dive One-Piece from Seafolly is a classic swimsuit that is flattering on a range of body types. Sizes: 8-16 Colours: Black Materials: 95% Nylon/ 5% Elastane SHOP NOW

03 Zulo Shopper Bag $89 (was $149) at The Iconic Best for: Beach Baggage Need a stylish look for all your beach items? This Contemporary Danish label Summery Copenhagen, provides the perfect lightweight but roomy solution that will have you standing out from the beach crowd. Sizes: One size Colours: Black or Dubarry Material: 100% Jute SHOP NOW

04 Benefit Cosmetics: Moonlight Delights Set $67 (was $89) at The Iconic Best for: Holiday Glow Planning a summer getaway? This benefit minis pack which includes volumizing mascara, pore primer, brow setter and a full-size rose-tinted lip & cheek stain is a perfect addition to your beauty bag. Set Includes: Mini BADgal BANG! BIGGER, BADDER volumizing mascara in intense pitch black

Mini POREfessional smoothing face primer to minimize the look of pores

Benetint rose-tinted lip & cheek stain (6mL)

Mini 24-HR Brow Setter 24-hour invisible shaping & setting gel for brows

Free Makeup Bag SHOP NOW

05 Lexington Authentic Star Coverlet $359.99 (was $599.99)at The Iconic Best for: Summer Nights Bring a little bit of luxury to your every day with this beautiful stonewashed cotton coverlet perfect for those steamy summer nights. Sizes: AU One size 260cm x 240cm Colours: Grey, White, Navy Material: Stonewashed Cotton SHOP NOW 06 Rollie Zeze Wedge Strap Sandal from $99.98 (was $199.95 at The Iconic Best for: Comfort and Cool If you’re after a new pair of sandals with comfort and style in mind look no further than these beauties from Rollie Nation. They have super-lightweight soles and are hand-finished with nubuck and soft leathers for a smooth fit and feel you won’t want to take off. Sizes: EU 35-43 Colours: Brown Material: Nubuck leather upper SHOP NOW

How does Black Friday compare to Boxing Day sales?

While Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season, Boxing Day is traditionally used for gift-giving and post-Christmas sales.

So, if you’re looking for pre-Christmas deals on a wide range of products, Black Friday may be your best choice to get your holiday gifting sorted.

On the other hand, if you’re interested in post-Christmas sales, particularly for seasonal items, Boxing Day might be more appealing. Read more on the sale event here.

