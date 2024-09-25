  •  
The best perfume and fragrance deals to score this Black Friday

Scent-sational deals.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are getting closer and beauty products tend to be hot ticket items, with people taking the opportunity to snag deals and restock their beauty cupboard.

This is particularly true when it comes to treating yourself to a new fragrance bottle that can sometimes set you back into the triple digits.

You may be looking to re-stock an old favourite, try something new or even treat a loved one to a luxurious gift this Christmas at a discounted price.

Sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to those ‘splurge-worthy’ items like perfumes and other beauty must-haves.

We have looked far and wide to find the best sales for all things fragrance so you can go into Black Friday ready to shop to your heart’s content.


What we’d buy from the Black Friday perfume and fragrance sales

01

Kayali Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum

$168 at Sephora

If you’re searching for the perfect vanilla scent this summer, this highly-rated perfume would be our pick. With a hint of floral and spice, reviewers say it’s long-lasting and ideal for layering.

Sizes: 100ml, 50ml and 10ml

Key features:

  • Warm & Spicy, Earthy & Woody, Floral
  • Wear this scent alone or layered with other fragrances
SHOP NOW

02

Si Eau De Parfum

$200 at Giorgio Armani

This iconic fragrance is timeless and elegant with notes of blackcurrant nectar, modern chypre, and musky white wood accord.

Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml

Key features:

  • 95% of reviewers recommend it
SHOP NOW

03

Beautiful Eau de Parfum Spray

$185 at Estée Lauder

With a rich blend of Rose, Lily, Tuberose and Orange Flower, this floral perfume is guaranteed to last you year-round. Or, it would make for the perfect gift to someone special.

Sizes: 75ml and 100ml

Key features:

  • Brightened with citrus, warmed by woods.
  • 89% of reviewers recommend it
SHOP NOW

04

La Vie Est Belle Perfume

$142 at Lancôme

Blending the noblest ingredients – we’re talking Iris Pallida, Patchouli and vanilla accord – La Vie est Belle is a truly addictive fragrance.

Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml

Key features:

  • Refillable and recyclable bottle
  • Sustainably sourced ingredients
SHOP NOW

05

Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red

$215 at YSL Beauty

Featuring the iconic coffee floral signature of Black Opium, this variation offers a unique and juicy ingredient of the cherry accord.

Sizes: 10ml, 30ml, 50ml and 100ml

Key features:

  • 90% of reviewers recommend it
  • Get it engraved
SHOP NOW

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfume sales

By taking a look at last year’s deal, we can start to get a rough idea of what to expect this time around.

  • ASOS: Up to 30 per cent off everything with code HAUL
  • Sephora: 15 per cent off with no minimum spend, 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $120
  • Giorgio Armani: 30 per cent off sitewide
  • Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off
  • Lancome: Save on select beauty and fragrances
  • YSL Beauty: Save on select luxury beauty products including fragrances
  • Myer: Up to 40 per cent off
  • Priceline: Up to half price off across a large selection of women’s designer, celebrity and cult fragrances
  • Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off
  • The Iconic: 30 to 40 per cent off
  • Amazon: From Calvin Klein to Jimmy Choo and Narciso Rodriguez to Ariana Grande, shop from a wide range of perfumes and fragrances
  • Hardtofind: 25 per cent off sitewide when you spend $100 or more with code BLKFRIDAY25 on boutique fragrances
  • Glasshouse Fragrances: Free Over The Rainbow candle after spending over $120 with code BFCM
  • Oz Hair & Beauty: Up to 65 per cent off

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

Black Friday kicks off on November 29 this year, so start prepping now to get the most out of the sale event.

Cyber Monday follows on December 2, offering more deals and savings if you forgot to add something in your cart.

Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

