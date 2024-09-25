The best perfume and fragrance deals to score this Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are getting closer and beauty products tend to be hot ticket items, with people taking the opportunity to snag deals and restock their beauty cupboard.

This is particularly true when it comes to treating yourself to a new fragrance bottle that can sometimes set you back into the triple digits.

You may be looking to re-stock an old favourite, try something new or even treat a loved one to a luxurious gift this Christmas at a discounted price.

Sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to those ‘splurge-worthy’ items like perfumes and other beauty must-haves.

We have looked far and wide to find the best sales for all things fragrance so you can go into Black Friday ready to shop to your heart’s content.

What we’d buy from the Black Friday perfume and fragrance sales

01 Kayali Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum $168 at Sephora If you’re searching for the perfect vanilla scent this summer, this highly-rated perfume would be our pick. With a hint of floral and spice, reviewers say it’s long-lasting and ideal for layering. Sizes: 100ml, 50ml and 10ml Key features: Warm & Spicy, Earthy & Woody, Floral

02 Si Eau De Parfum $200 at Giorgio Armani This iconic fragrance is timeless and elegant with notes of blackcurrant nectar, modern chypre, and musky white wood accord. Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml Key features: 95% of reviewers recommend it SHOP NOW

03 Beautiful Eau de Parfum Spray $185 at Estée Lauder With a rich blend of Rose, Lily, Tuberose and Orange Flower, this floral perfume is guaranteed to last you year-round. Or, it would make for the perfect gift to someone special. Sizes: 75ml and 100ml Key features: Brightened with citrus, warmed by woods.

04 La Vie Est Belle Perfume $142 at Lancôme Blending the noblest ingredients – we’re talking Iris Pallida, Patchouli and vanilla accord – La Vie est Belle is a truly addictive fragrance. Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml Key features: Refillable and recyclable bottle

05 Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red $215 at YSL Beauty Featuring the iconic coffee floral signature of Black Opium, this variation offers a unique and juicy ingredient of the cherry accord. Sizes: 10ml, 30ml, 50ml and 100ml Key features: 90% of reviewers recommend it

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfume sales

By taking a look at last year’s deal, we can start to get a rough idea of what to expect this time around.

ASOS : Up to 30 per cent off everything with code HAUL

: Up to 30 per cent off everything with code HAUL Sephora : 15 per cent off with no minimum spend, 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $120

: 15 per cent off with no minimum spend, 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $120 Giorgio Armani : 30 per cent off sitewide

: 30 per cent off sitewide Estee Lauder : 20 per cent off

: 20 per cent off Lancome : Save on select beauty and fragrances

: Save on select beauty and fragrances YSL Beauty : Save on select luxury beauty products including fragrances

: Save on select luxury beauty products including fragrances Myer : Up to 40 per cent off

: Up to 40 per cent off Priceline: Up to half price off across a large selection of women’s designer, celebrity and cult fragrances

Up to half price off across a large selection of women’s designer, celebrity and cult fragrances Adore Beauty : Up to 40 per cent off

: Up to 40 per cent off The Iconic : 30 to 40 per cent off

: 30 to 40 per cent off Amazon: From Calvin Klein to Jimmy Choo and Narciso Rodriguez to Ariana Grande, shop from a wide range of perfumes and fragrances

From Calvin Klein to Jimmy Choo and Narciso Rodriguez to Ariana Grande, shop from a wide range of perfumes and fragrances Hardtofind : 25 per cent off sitewide when you spend $100 or more with code BLKFRIDAY25 on boutique fragrances

: 25 per cent off sitewide when you spend $100 or more with code BLKFRIDAY25 on boutique fragrances Glasshouse Fragrances : Free Over The Rainbow candle after spending over $120 with code BFCM

: Free Over The Rainbow candle after spending over $120 with code BFCM Oz Hair & Beauty: Up to 65 per cent off

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

Black Friday kicks off on November 29 this year, so start prepping now to get the most out of the sale event.

Cyber Monday follows on December 2, offering more deals and savings if you forgot to add something in your cart.

