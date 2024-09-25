The best perfume and fragrance deals to score this Black Friday

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are getting closer and beauty products tend to be hot ticket items, with people taking the opportunity to snag deals and restock their beauty cupboard.
This is particularly true when it comes to treating yourself to a new fragrance bottle that can sometimes set you back into the triple digits.
You may be looking to re-stock an old favourite, try something new or even treat a loved one to a luxurious gift this Christmas at a discounted price.
Sales periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to those ‘splurge-worthy’ items like perfumes and other beauty must-haves.
We have looked far and wide to find the best sales for all things fragrance so you can go into Black Friday ready to shop to your heart’s content.
- What we’d buy from the Black Friday perfume and fragrance sales
- What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfume sales
- When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
Table of contents:
What we’d buy from the Black Friday perfume and fragrance sales
01
Kayali Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum
$168 at Sephora
If you’re searching for the perfect vanilla scent this summer, this highly-rated perfume would be our pick. With a hint of floral and spice, reviewers say it’s long-lasting and ideal for layering.
Sizes: 100ml, 50ml and 10ml
Key features:
- Warm & Spicy, Earthy & Woody, Floral
- Wear this scent alone or layered with other fragrances
02
Si Eau De Parfum
$200 at Giorgio Armani
This iconic fragrance is timeless and elegant with notes of blackcurrant nectar, modern chypre, and musky white wood accord.
Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml
Key features:
- 95% of reviewers recommend it
03
Beautiful Eau de Parfum Spray
$185 at Estée Lauder
With a rich blend of Rose, Lily, Tuberose and Orange Flower, this floral perfume is guaranteed to last you year-round. Or, it would make for the perfect gift to someone special.
Sizes: 75ml and 100ml
Key features:
- Brightened with citrus, warmed by woods.
- 89% of reviewers recommend it
04
La Vie Est Belle Perfume
$142 at Lancôme
Blending the noblest ingredients – we’re talking Iris Pallida, Patchouli and vanilla accord – La Vie est Belle is a truly addictive fragrance.
Sizes: 30ml, 50ml and 100ml
Key features:
- Refillable and recyclable bottle
- Sustainably sourced ingredients
05
Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red
$215 at YSL Beauty
Featuring the iconic coffee floral signature of Black Opium, this variation offers a unique and juicy ingredient of the cherry accord.
Sizes: 10ml, 30ml, 50ml and 100ml
Key features:
- 90% of reviewers recommend it
- Get it engraved
What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday perfume sales
By taking a look at last year’s deal, we can start to get a rough idea of what to expect this time around.
- ASOS: Up to 30 per cent off everything with code HAUL
- Sephora: 15 per cent off with no minimum spend, 20 per cent off with a minimum spend of $120
- Giorgio Armani: 30 per cent off sitewide
- Estee Lauder: 20 per cent off
- Lancome: Save on select beauty and fragrances
- YSL Beauty: Save on select luxury beauty products including fragrances
- Myer: Up to 40 per cent off
- Priceline: Up to half price off across a large selection of women’s designer, celebrity and cult fragrances
- Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off
- The Iconic: 30 to 40 per cent off
- Amazon: From Calvin Klein to Jimmy Choo and Narciso Rodriguez to Ariana Grande, shop from a wide range of perfumes and fragrances
- Hardtofind: 25 per cent off sitewide when you spend $100 or more with code BLKFRIDAY25 on boutique fragrances
- Glasshouse Fragrances: Free Over The Rainbow candle after spending over $120 with code BFCM
- Oz Hair & Beauty: Up to 65 per cent off
When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
Black Friday kicks off on November 29 this year, so start prepping now to get the most out of the sale event.
Cyber Monday follows on December 2, offering more deals and savings if you forgot to add something in your cart.
Related articles:
- Get ready to kick those New Year’s fitness goals with these Black Friday activewear sales
- Restock your beauty shelf with the best Black Friday makeup deals
- Finish your Christmas shopping before December starts with Myer’s Black Friday sale