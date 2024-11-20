Restock your beauty shelf with the best Black Friday makeup deals of 2024

Crack open your wallet and prepare your wish list because Black Friday and Cyber Monday is finally upon us and now is the perfect time to treat yourself to your favourite beauty goodies and treats, or stock up on gift ideas ahead of the festive season.

Officially beginning on Friday, November 29, and running through the weekend to Monday, December 2, there are huge sales for every kind of beauty addict available through Cyber Weekend.

Major retailers like Adore Beauty and Sephora stock trending international brands and endless covetable products discounted to fractions of the cost.

Maybe your new year’s resolution is to nail your base and embrace natural beauty with new products that will help your skin shine or perhaps want to step out of your comfort zone and try out bold lipstick à la Princess Kate or Diana.

The idea of scanning and searching to ensure you get the best deals can be overwhelming, so we have rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales available so you can focus on all things beauty.

Full list of deals in the Black Friday beauty sale:

Priceline: Selected brands slashed to half price in their Pink Friday sale.

Ela Cosmetics: 35 per cent off sitewide.

Revolution Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off gifting.

Holme Beauty: Save on gifts and sets.

Myer: Save on beauty brands like Benefit, Elizabeth Arden and Ere Perez this Black Friday.

Charlotte Tilbury: Save up to 40 per cent off cult products and beauty kits.

Go bold with a new lipshade.

The Iconic: Score deals on Mac, Clinique, Bobbi Brown and Dyson hair tools.

Sephora: Up to 50 per cent off beauty.

Tom Ford: Treat yourself with some truly luxe beauty during the annual David Jones Black Friday sale.

LookFantastic: Save up to 50 per cent off a range of brands including Illamasqua, Nude by Nature, Ardell and more.

Beauty Bay: Up to 60 per cent off.

What we’d buy from the Black Friday makeup deals:

01 Double Wear Stay-in-Place Makeup SPF10 from $79 at Estee Lauder No matter your skin’s intensity level, we are positive you’ll find the perfect foundation match with an incredible 59 shades with varying undertones including cool, neutral and warm. This Double Wear from Estee Lauder is a long wearing foundation that will provide high coverage while still feeling lightweight. Say goodbye to cakey makeup! Sizes: 30ml Colours: 59 Shades. Key features: Varying shades include Light, Light-Medium, Medium, Medium-Deep, Deep, Extra-Deep, Ultra-Deep and Deepest.

24-hour natural matte wear

Sweat, heat and humidity resistant SHOP NOW

02 Fenty’s 3-Piece Lip, Face & Eye Kit from $54 at Sephora When Rihanna entered the beauty scene, she forced other brands to step up. So it should come as no surprise that her Fenty 3-Piece Lip, Face & Eye Kit is on our Black Friday beauty wish list. This limited edition pack features a Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer and Plumper in the shade Hot Chocolit Instant, Killawatt Freestyle Mini Highlighter in shade Wattabrat Lightweight and Hella Thicc Volumizing Mini Mascara in shade Cuz I’m Black Ultra-black. Key features: Holiday Limited Edition

For all skin types

Hydrating and long-wearing SHOP NOW

03 Natio Mineral Eyeshadow Palette from $19.95 at David Jones Inspired by the vibrance of natural Australian beauty, the Natio Mineral Eyeshadow Palette is the perfect introduction into experimenting with colour in makeup. The palette includes nine different shades varying in satin, metallic and matte textures for a more flattering eye look. Colours: Sky, Azure, Tanquil, Cloud, Lapis, Spice, Denim, Sapphire, and Shadow. Key features: Lapis-toned mineral eyeshadow

Mix of satin, metallic and matte textures SHOP NOW

04 14-Piece Rose Golden Makeup Brush set from $18.99 at Amazon While beauty blenders made a big impact on the makeup industry, we argue that a good makeup brush is truly the most important tool to transforming any mediocre look into absolutely stunning. Yes, you could just buy one brush – but while the Black Friday deals are on for Amazon, why not just grab this 14-Piece set which has a brush for every product and application. Sizes: 14-piece set Colours: Rose Gold, Purple, Golden Pink, and Black Silver. Key features: Five basic big Kabuki Makeup brushes and nine eye makeup brushes

Soft and silky to the touch

Bristle material is nylon SHOP NOW

05 Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Setting Powder from $108 at David Jones If there was any time to splurge on luxury beauty product, it would be during the Black Friday sales – which is why this beautiful Yves Saint Laurent All Hours Setting Powder is on our wishlist. This product went viral on social media because its beautiful results, but also the classy and aesthetically pleasing packaging. The All Hours Hyper Finish Powder using matte powder to set the complexion for 24 hours. Despite being long-lasting, it is surprisingly blendable and breathable with finely milled texture. Colours: Eight Key features: Mattify and sets complexion for 24 hours

Breathable due to finely milled texture

90 per cent natural-origin ingredients SHOP NOW

06 NUDESTIX Nudies Matte All Over Face from $43.50 at Look Fantastic There is something about a multi-use product that gets us excited. The Nudies Matte All over Face from NUDESTIX is perfect for cheeks, lips and eyes! It also features a soft colour balm on one end and a built-in blending brush on the other which is perfect for those needing a touch up on the go. Sizes: 7g Colours: Beach Babe, Bondi Bae, Sunkissed, and Terracotta Tan. Key features: Available in Blush and Bronzer colours

Multi-tasking use

Buttery cream-to-powder balm with a matte finish SHOP NOW

07 Nude Lip Liner Quad from $25.95 at Beauty Bay If there is one thing that every person needs in their makeup bag, its a perfect nude liner – which can be hard to come by. From what we’ve learnt, the perfect nude lip isn’t achieved with only one colour but rather is a blend of multiple. This Nude Lip Liner Quad from Beauty Bay includes the best colours to experiment and create your best nude match. Plus, it is an affordable option for those looking for bargains this Black Friday. Colours: Heather, Whip, Toast, and Vintage Key features: Set of four nude lip liners

Long-lasting and smudge-proof formula

Vegan and cruelty free SHOP NOW

08 Clinique High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara from $45.05 at Look Fantastic Just when we thought a mascara wand couldn’t be reinvented, Clinique released this High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara featuring a large curved brush designed to coach every lash. This mascara has been designed to last for 24 hours using a gel formula to help hold the curl in place while supporting an up-turned effect. Sizes: 10g Key features: Volumising formula

Large curved brusg

Clump and Smudge resistant SHOP NOW

09 Soft Pinch Liquid Blush from $45 at Sephora Rihanna wasn’t the only celebrity to shake up the beauty industry! Selena Gomez’s company, Rare Beauty went viral on social media upon its release, selling out of stores almost instantly. Her liquid blush range was the first of many products to go viral, as many loved the incredible pigment available in matte and dewy finishes. Sizes: 7.5ml Colours: Believe, Bliss, Encourage, Faith, Grace, Grateful, Happy, Hope, Joy, Love, Lucky, Worth, Virute Key features: 13 shades available in matte and dewy finishes

Liquid formula

Long-lasting and buildable blush SHOP NOW

