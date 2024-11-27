Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
Meet the shapewear that will solve your Christmas party problems

And it's 40 per cent off for Cyber Weekend!
emma levett
2 women in Nancy Ganz shapewear

We’ve all been there. The perfect party dress is on the hanger but Christmas time is tempting and we might need a little help to look perfect in that perfect dress.

Enter shapewear, specifically Nancy Ganz shapewear, the number one brand in Australia.

It’s literally the solution every girl needs to flatter, support, and let you enjoy your evening stress-free.

The brand also has an incredible range of bras that work for every shape and right now, you can pick up an absolute bargain with the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend 40 per cent off sale.

Running until December 4, we’ve headed to the website ahead of time to fill our carts ready for sale day and this is what we added…

nancy ganz Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip
Credit: Supplied

01

Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip

$119.97 (was $199.95) Nancy Ganz

This life-saver provides strapless cups with detachable straps plus hidden zoned support to shape and sculpt your curves. A low open back is ideal for specialty outerwear cuts, and the built-in panty avoids adding any additional lines. This is truly the definitive specialty solution.

Sizes: 8-16 (cup sizes B-DD)

Colours: Black and nude

Shop Now
nancy ganz Body Define High Waisted Brief
Credit: Supplied

02

Body Define High Waisted Brief

$23.97 (was $79.95 Nancy Ganz)

Providing a firm level of support sculpting tummy and love handles Nancy Ganz Body Define High Waisted brief is a clean edge design with limited seaming to create a sleek finish.

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: Black and nude

Shop Now
Bamboo Essentials Waisted Shaper Short
Credit: Supplied

03

Bamboo Essentials Waisted Shaper Short

$35.97 (was $59.95 Nancy Ganz)

Super supportive and super soft. This Bamboo rich seam free collection is all you need it to be and more. The fabric is made with 62 per cent bamboo that allow your body to breath, whilst it wicks moisture and heat away to keep you cool and your skin dry for all day wear.

Sizes: 10-18

Colours: Black, nude and tan

Shop Now
nancy ganz Body Define Strapless Contour Bra
Credit: Supplied

04

Body Define Strapless Contour Bra

$47.97 (was $79.95 Nancy Ganz)

Every wardrobe needs a decent strapless bra and this is IT. The body define strapless contour bra is a perfect combination of comfort and support. The supportive ‘Flex to Fit’ cups offer an accommodating fit with a natural shape and profile, while the Silicone free ‘Nano’ elastic creates the perfect hug and hold guaranteeing no pinching or blisters.

Sizes: 10-18 (cup size C-G)

Colours: Black and nude

Shop Now
nancy ganz Body Define Jumpsuit
Credit: Supplied

05

Body Define Jumpsuit

$83.97 (was $139.95 Nancy Ganz)

This firm support system targets tummy, waist and thighs. The lightweight but supportive fabric provides control with comfort and stretch for all day wear.

Sizes: 10-14 (cup size BC-DDD)

Colours: Black and nude

Shop Now
emma levett
Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

