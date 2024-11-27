Meet the shapewear that will solve your Christmas party problems

We’ve all been there. The perfect party dress is on the hanger but Christmas time is tempting and we might need a little help to look perfect in that perfect dress.

Advertisement

Enter shapewear, specifically Nancy Ganz shapewear, the number one brand in Australia.

It’s literally the solution every girl needs to flatter, support, and let you enjoy your evening stress-free.

The brand also has an incredible range of bras that work for every shape and right now, you can pick up an absolute bargain with the Black Friday and Cyber Weekend 40 per cent off sale.

Running until December 4, we’ve headed to the website ahead of time to fill our carts ready for sale day and this is what we added…

Advertisement

Credit: Supplied 01 Ultimate Backless Strapless Slip $119.97 (was $199.95) Nancy Ganz This life-saver provides strapless cups with detachable straps plus hidden zoned support to shape and sculpt your curves. A low open back is ideal for specialty outerwear cuts, and the built-in panty avoids adding any additional lines. This is truly the definitive specialty solution. Sizes: 8-16 (cup sizes B-DD) Colours: Black and nude Shop Now

Credit: Supplied 02 Body Define High Waisted Brief $23.97 (was $79.95 Nancy Ganz) Providing a firm level of support sculpting tummy and love handles Nancy Ganz Body Define High Waisted brief is a clean edge design with limited seaming to create a sleek finish. Sizes: XS-2XL Colours: Black and nude Shop Now

Credit: Supplied 03 Bamboo Essentials Waisted Shaper Short $35.97 (was $59.95 Nancy Ganz) Super supportive and super soft. This Bamboo rich seam free collection is all you need it to be and more. The fabric is made with 62 per cent bamboo that allow your body to breath, whilst it wicks moisture and heat away to keep you cool and your skin dry for all day wear. Sizes: 10-18 Colours: Black, nude and tan Shop Now

Credit: Supplied 04 Body Define Strapless Contour Bra $47.97 (was $79.95 Nancy Ganz) Every wardrobe needs a decent strapless bra and this is IT. The body define strapless contour bra is a perfect combination of comfort and support. The supportive ‘Flex to Fit’ cups offer an accommodating fit with a natural shape and profile, while the Silicone free ‘Nano’ elastic creates the perfect hug and hold guaranteeing no pinching or blisters. Sizes: 10-18 (cup size C-G) Colours: Black and nude Shop Now

Advertisement

Credit: Supplied 05 Body Define Jumpsuit $83.97 (was $139.95 Nancy Ganz) This firm support system targets tummy, waist and thighs. The lightweight but supportive fabric provides control with comfort and stretch for all day wear. Sizes: 10-14 (cup size BC-DDD) Colours: Black and nude Shop Now

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use