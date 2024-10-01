5 Celebrity-inspired spring styles for under $50

Want to achieve off-duty celeb style for a fraction of the cost? Cotton On offers a variety of fashion-forward basics this season to revamp your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Here’s a look at some celebrity ensembles we love and Cotton On options so you can replicate the look for less.
BEST BASICS TO SHOP THIS SEASON
JEAN SHORTS
Super Baggy Denim Jort $44.99 at Cotton On
These 90s-style shorts are having a fashion revival with celebs like Hailey Bieber and Simone Ashley embracing the style. Pair back with spring flats or slides, or add an on-trend edge with knee-length boots.
KNIT DRESS
Nala knit midi dress $49.99 at Cotton On
This handy dress shape as seen on Naomi Watts is a fabulous spring staple that can be styled with summer slides and sandals for chic everyday wear. Or dress it up with heels and accessories for a relaxed evening soiree.
LEOPARD PRINT
Haven Maxi A-Line Skirt $49.99 at Cotton On
This is a print trend that for many of us never really goes out of style, but this season particularly, leopard print is back in a big way! A good tip is to add just one strong fashion item such as this skirt like Jessica Biel has done, or even wide-leg pants if that’s more your vibe. Then mix and match with basics to create looks to suit a variety of occasions.
DENIM CORSET
Codie Denim Corset $49.99 at Cotton On
With the double denim trend making a comeback across the board, corsets and strapless tops have become spring/summer’s solution to layering up denim without feeling the heat. Channel Taylor Swift with this cute Cotton On corset.
LINEN PANTS
Haven Wide Leg Pant $49.99 at Cotton On
Long may linen pants reign when it comes to wearable spring/summer dressing. Whether you’re styling them for an easy off-duty style like Jennifer Lawrence, as a comfy option to travel in, or throwing them over a swimsuit for a trip to the beach, these are one fashion piece worth investing in. One in every shade, please!