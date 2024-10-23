Black Friday is just around the corner, which means sales, sales, and more sales.

Every year, Target has some great deals on to help you save big on Christmas gifts, or if you just want to treat yourself to something new.

To help you prepare for the sales this year, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Target‘s 2024 Black Friday deals.

Full list of deals in Target’s Black Friday sales:

Target always has some huge deals happening during the Black Friday period.

For example, in 2023, instead of only doing a one-day sale, they had seven days of 24 hour daily deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here’s a list of all of last year’s deals to give you an idea of what to expect:

What we’d buy from Target’s Black Friday sales:

While we anxiously wait to find out what discounts will be on offer in 2024, we’re curating a wish list of things we’re keen to add to cart.

Here are some of our top picks of items to buy during Target’s Black Friday sales:

01 Denim Waistcoat $30 (usually $40) at Target Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colour: Mediterranean Blue Materials: Cotton & Lyocell Key features: Classic design

V neckline

Thick shoulder straps

Can be worn open or buttoned up

Back waist tie SHOP NOW

02 Aven Check Quilt Cover Set $42 – $70 (usually $60 – $100) at Target Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King Colour: Dark Green Material: 100% Cotton Key features: Made from breathable cotton

Soft muslin layered fabric to create beautiful texture

Contains natural fibres

Machine washable & easy to care for SHOP NOW

03 Everyday Tote Bag $26.25 (usually $35) at Target Size: Large Colour: Tan Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane Key features: Fully lined

Detachable adjustable shoulder strap

Large carry handles Open top with push stud centre closure

Flat bottom

Inner open pocket

Inner zip closure pocket

Great for everyday use SHOP NOW

04 Denim Maxi Skirt $20 (usually $40) at Target Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colour: Indigo Blue Materials: Cotton & Elastane Key features: Stretch for comfort

Regular fit

Structured waistband with belt loops

Front button and zip closure

Front pockets

Straight cut

Maxi length

Straight hemline

Back open pockets

Bottom hem centre split for movement SHOP NOW

05 Slim Fit Oval Sunglasses $18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colour: Black Materials: Polycarbonate Key features: Made from lightweight and durable polycarbonate for a comfortable fit

Smoke mono polarized lenses to eliminate unwanted reflective glare

Medium sized

Slim fit oval design

Includes a solarized soft case to prevent scratches, keep clean and for safe storage SHOP NOW

06 Lounge Knit T-Shirt $18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20 Colour: Oatmeal/White Stripe Materials: Polyester & Linen Key features: Contains recycled materials

Lightweight

All over knit design

Regular fit

Ribbed crew neckline

Short sleeves

Straight hemline

Side seam splits SHOP NOW

07 Fia Lace Soft Cup Balconette Bra $26.25 (usually $35) at Target Sizes: 12 – 18, B – DD Colour: Blushing Bride Pink Materials: Nylon & Elastane Key features: Stretch elastane for comfort

Contains recycled materials

Balconette design

Blushing bride pink

Thin adjustable shoulder straps

Lace front

Soft cups

Underwire

Full coverage

Decorative bow in centre of chest

Scalloped lace hem

Back hook and eye closure SHOP NOW

08 Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff $22.50 (usually $30) at Target Sizes: S, M, L Colour: Oatmeal Materials: Synthetic Key features: Puffy cord upper

Closed round toe

Open back slip on

Faux fur lining

Padded insole

Flexible sole SHOP NOW

09 Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff $15 (usually $20) at Target Size: Mini Colours: Neutral/Tan, Black Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane Key features: Crossbody style

Outer canvas look

PU trim

Fully lined

Thick detachable adjustable crossbody strap

2 pockets

Large back pocket with zip around top

Small front pocket with zip around top

Open front pocket

Great for everyday wear SHOP NOW

10 Australian Cotton Knit Cardigan $30 (usually $40) at Target Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Colour: Khaki Materials: Cotton Key features: Light and breathable

Regular fit

Round ribbed neckline

Short ribbed cuff sleeves

Decorative gold button through front

Front open pockets with decorative gold button closure

Straight ribbed hemline

Short length SHOP NOW

When do Target’s Black Friday sales begin and end?

Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November every year. However, most brands began their sales a few days earlier and will continue them over the weekend until Cyber Monday.

This year, Black Friday is on 29 November, but we can expect the sales to kick off a couple of days earlier.

