Black Friday is just around the corner, which means sales, sales, and more sales.
Every year, Target has some great deals on to help you save big on Christmas gifts, or if you just want to treat yourself to something new.
To help you prepare for the sales this year, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Target‘s 2024 Black Friday deals.
Full list of deals in Target’s Black Friday sales:
Target always has some huge deals happening during the Black Friday period.
For example, in 2023, instead of only doing a one-day sale, they had seven days of 24 hour daily deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Here’s a list of all of last year’s deals to give you an idea of what to expect:
40% off selected home
40% off nursery
Half price selected LEGO sets and toys
What we’d buy from Target’s Black Friday sales:
While we anxiously wait to find out what discounts will be on offer in 2024, we’re curating a wish list of things we’re keen to add to cart.
Here are some of our top picks of items to buy during Target’s Black Friday sales:
01
Denim Waistcoat
$30 (usually $40) at Target
Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20
Colour: Mediterranean Blue
Materials: Cotton & Lyocell
Key features:
- Classic design
- V neckline
- Thick shoulder straps
- Can be worn open or buttoned up
- Back waist tie
02
Aven Check Quilt Cover Set
$42 – $70 (usually $60 – $100) at Target
Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King
Colour: Dark Green
Material: 100% Cotton
Key features:
- Made from breathable cotton
- Soft muslin layered fabric to create beautiful texture
- Contains natural fibres
- Machine washable & easy to care for
03
Everyday Tote Bag
$26.25 (usually $35) at Target
Size: Large
Colour: Tan
Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane
Key features:
- Fully lined
- Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
- Large carry handles Open top with push stud centre closure
- Flat bottom
- Inner open pocket
- Inner zip closure pocket
- Great for everyday use
04
Denim Maxi Skirt
$20 (usually $40) at Target
Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20
Colour: Indigo Blue
Materials: Cotton & Elastane
Key features:
- Stretch for comfort
- Regular fit
- Structured waistband with belt loops
- Front button and zip closure
- Front pockets
- Straight cut
- Maxi length
- Straight hemline
- Back open pockets
- Bottom hem centre split for movement
05
Slim Fit Oval Sunglasses
$18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target
Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20
Colour: Black
Materials: Polycarbonate
Key features:
- Made from lightweight and durable polycarbonate for a comfortable fit
- Smoke mono polarized lenses to eliminate unwanted reflective glare
- Medium sized
- Slim fit oval design
- Includes a solarized soft case to prevent scratches, keep clean and for safe storage
06
Lounge Knit T-Shirt
$18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target
Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20
Colour: Oatmeal/White Stripe
Materials: Polyester & Linen
Key features:
- Contains recycled materials
- Lightweight
- All over knit design
- Regular fit
- Ribbed crew neckline
- Short sleeves
- Straight hemline
- Side seam splits
07
Fia Lace Soft Cup Balconette Bra
$26.25 (usually $35) at Target
Sizes: 12 – 18, B – DD
Colour: Blushing Bride Pink
Materials: Nylon & Elastane
Key features:
- Stretch elastane for comfort
- Contains recycled materials
- Balconette design
- Blushing bride pink
- Thin adjustable shoulder straps
- Lace front
- Soft cups
- Underwire
- Full coverage
- Decorative bow in centre of chest
- Scalloped lace hem
- Back hook and eye closure
08
Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff
$22.50 (usually $30) at Target
Sizes: S, M, L
Colour: Oatmeal
Materials: Synthetic
Key features:
- Puffy cord upper
- Closed round toe
- Open back slip on
- Faux fur lining
- Padded insole
- Flexible sole
09
Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff
$15 (usually $20) at Target
Size: Mini
Colours: Neutral/Tan, Black
Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane
Key features:
- Crossbody style
- Outer canvas look
- PU trim
- Fully lined
- Thick detachable adjustable crossbody strap
- 2 pockets
- Large back pocket with zip around top
- Small front pocket with zip around top
- Open front pocket
- Great for everyday wear
10
Australian Cotton Knit Cardigan
$30 (usually $40) at Target
Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Colour: Khaki
Materials: Cotton
Key features:
- Light and breathable
- Regular fit
- Round ribbed neckline
- Short ribbed cuff sleeves
- Decorative gold button through front
- Front open pockets with decorative gold button closure
- Straight ribbed hemline
- Short length
When do Target’s Black Friday sales begin and end?
Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November every year. However, most brands began their sales a few days earlier and will continue them over the weekend until Cyber Monday.
This year, Black Friday is on 29 November, but we can expect the sales to kick off a couple of days earlier.