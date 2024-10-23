  •  
Target’s 2024 Black Friday sales will have you saving big this festive season

The perfect time to get ahead on your Christmas shopping.
Black Friday is just around the corner, which means sales, sales, and more sales.

Every year, Target has some great deals on to help you save big on Christmas gifts, or if you just want to treat yourself to something new.

To help you prepare for the sales this year, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Target‘s 2024 Black Friday deals.

Full list of deals in Target’s Black Friday sales:

Target always has some huge deals happening during the Black Friday period.

For example, in 2023, instead of only doing a one-day sale, they had seven days of 24 hour daily deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here’s a list of all of last year’s deals to give you an idea of what to expect:

What we’d buy from Target’s Black Friday sales:

While we anxiously wait to find out what discounts will be on offer in 2024, we’re curating a wish list of things we’re keen to add to cart.

Here are some of our top picks of items to buy during Target’s Black Friday sales:

01

Denim Waistcoat

$30 (usually $40) at Target

Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

Colour: Mediterranean Blue

Materials: Cotton & Lyocell

Key features:

  • Classic design
  • V neckline
  • Thick shoulder straps
  • Can be worn open or buttoned up
  • Back waist tie
SHOP NOW

02

Aven Check Quilt Cover Set

$42 – $70 (usually $60 – $100) at Target

Sizes: Double, Queen, King, Super King

Colour: Dark Green

Material: 100% Cotton

Key features:

  • Made from breathable cotton
  • Soft muslin layered fabric to create beautiful texture
  • Contains natural fibres
  • Machine washable & easy to care for
SHOP NOW

03

Everyday Tote Bag

$26.25 (usually $35) at Target

Size: Large

Colour: Tan

Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane

Key features:

  • Fully lined
  • Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
  • Large carry handles Open top with push stud centre closure
  • Flat bottom
  • Inner open pocket
  • Inner zip closure pocket
  • Great for everyday use
SHOP NOW

04

Denim Maxi Skirt

$20 (usually $40) at Target

Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

Colour: Indigo Blue

Materials: Cotton & Elastane

Key features:

  • Stretch for comfort
  • Regular fit
  • Structured waistband with belt loops
  • Front button and zip closure
  • Front pockets
  • Straight cut
  • Maxi length
  • Straight hemline
  • Back open pockets
  • Bottom hem centre split for movement
SHOP NOW
05

Slim Fit Oval Sunglasses

$18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target

Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

Colour: Black

Materials: Polycarbonate

Key features:

  • Made from lightweight and durable polycarbonate for a comfortable fit
  • Smoke mono polarized lenses to eliminate unwanted reflective glare
  • Medium sized
  • Slim fit oval design
  • Includes a solarized soft case to prevent scratches, keep clean and for safe storage
SHOP NOW

06

Lounge Knit T-Shirt

$18.71 (usually $24.95) at Target

Sizes: 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20

Colour: Oatmeal/White Stripe

Materials: Polyester & Linen

Key features:

  • Contains recycled materials
  • Lightweight
  • All over knit design
  • Regular fit
  • Ribbed crew neckline
  • Short sleeves
  • Straight hemline
  • Side seam splits
SHOP NOW

07

Fia Lace Soft Cup Balconette Bra

$26.25 (usually $35) at Target

Sizes: 12 – 18, B – DD

Colour: Blushing Bride Pink

Materials: Nylon & Elastane

Key features:

  • Stretch elastane for comfort
  • Contains recycled materials
  • Balconette design
  • Blushing bride pink
  • Thin adjustable shoulder straps
  • Lace front
  • Soft cups
  • Underwire
  • Full coverage
  • Decorative bow in centre of chest
  • Scalloped lace hem
  • Back hook and eye closure
SHOP NOW

08

Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff

$22.50 (usually $30) at Target

Sizes: S, M, L

Colour: Oatmeal

Materials: Synthetic

Key features:

  • Puffy cord upper
  • Closed round toe
  • Open back slip on
  • Faux fur lining
  • Padded insole
  • Flexible sole
SHOP NOW
09

Womens Cord Puff Slipper Scuff

$15 (usually $20) at Target

Size: Mini

Colours: Neutral/Tan, Black

Materials: Polyester & Polyurethane

Key features:

  • Crossbody style
  • Outer canvas look
  • PU trim
  • Fully lined
  • Thick detachable adjustable crossbody strap
  • 2 pockets
  • Large back pocket with zip around top
  • Small front pocket with zip around top
  • Open front pocket
  • Great for everyday wear
SHOP NOW

10

Australian Cotton Knit Cardigan

$30 (usually $40) at Target

Sizes: XXS, XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL

Colour: Khaki

Materials: Cotton

Key features:

  • Light and breathable
  • Regular fit
  • Round ribbed neckline
  • Short ribbed cuff sleeves
  • Decorative gold button through front
  • Front open pockets with decorative gold button closure
  • Straight ribbed hemline
  • Short length
SHOP NOW

When do Target’s Black Friday sales begin and end?

Black Friday always falls on the last Friday of November every year. However, most brands began their sales a few days earlier and will continue them over the weekend until Cyber Monday.

This year, Black Friday is on 29 November, but we can expect the sales to kick off a couple of days earlier.

