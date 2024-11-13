Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Beauty Skincare

From skincare to makeup, here’s what we’re shopping from Adore Beauty during Black Friday

With discounts on over 130 brands, here are the deals to look out for.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Catie Powers Profile

As beauty lovers, we’ve got our finger on the pulse of all the best Black Friday beauty sales for 2024. And boy, there are a few.

Advertisement

One of the best is the Adore Beauty Black Friday sale, with great savings to be had on a range of categories.

Whether you’re in the market for a new hydrating mask or date-night lipstick, there has never been a better time to empty your wallet.

Table of contents:

What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Adore Beauty sales

To save you time guessing this year’s deals, we’ve rounded up the best Adore Beauty Black Friday sales from 2023 in each category – skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance and wellness – so you know exactly what to expect.

The retailer was offering up to 40% off 130+ brands last year, including:

Advertisement

When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?

The Adore Beauty Black Friday sale will officially start on November 29 and run through to Cyber Monday on December 2.

But expect deals to drop way before then, so you better get adding to your cart now and be prepared.

What we’d buy from the Adore Beauty Black Friday sales

ghd

GHD Unplugged Black Cordless Travel Hair Straightener

$425 (usually $500) at Adore Beauty

Style your hair anywhere and everywhere with this travel-sized cordless hair straightener.

shop now
Advertisement

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment

$61.56 (usually $76.95) at Adore Beauty

If you’re looking for an exfoliating lotion that instantly revitalises and brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture, then this holy grail product is for you.

shop now

Clinique Almost Lipstick – Black Honey

$48 at Adore Beauty

With transparent pigment, this balm-textured cult favourite can be easily layered on your lips to provide a lightweight colour that flatters all skin tones.

shop now

Lancôme Fragrance Miniatures Holiday Set 2024

$99 at Adore Beauty

Grab five of Lancôme’s most popular fragrances in this epic set. With notes of vanilla, rose, magnolia, jasmine, and more, this set is the ultimate treat for the nose.

shop now

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase

$26.50 at Adore Beauty

Transform your sleep, and your hair in the process, with this satin pillowcase. It’s designed to fit snugly to your pillowcase to minimise slip while you sleep and give you a restful slumber throughout the night.

shop now
Advertisement

Related articles:

Profile picture of Catie Powers
Profile Catie Powers

Catie Powers is a digital journalist and a lover of all things fashion, beauty, reality TV and royals. She also manages the print-to-digital relationship for The Australian Women's Weekly.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY
Advertisement
Advertisement