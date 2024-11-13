As beauty lovers, we’ve got our finger on the pulse of all the best Black Friday beauty sales for 2024. And boy, there are a few.
One of the best is the Adore Beauty Black Friday sale, with great savings to be had on a range of categories.
Whether you’re in the market for a new hydrating mask or date-night lipstick, there has never been a better time to empty your wallet.
What we expect to see during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Adore Beauty sales
To save you time guessing this year’s deals, we’ve rounded up the best Adore Beauty Black Friday sales from 2023 in each category – skincare, makeup, haircare, fragrance and wellness – so you know exactly what to expect.
The retailer was offering up to 40% off 130+ brands last year, including:
Up to 25% off selected skincare.
Up to 40% off selected makeup.
Up to 25% off selected haircare.
Up to 20% off selected fragrances.
Up to 20% off selected wellness.
When do the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales start and end?
The Adore Beauty Black Friday sale will officially start on November 29 and run through to Cyber Monday on December 2.
But expect deals to drop way before then, so you better get adding to your cart now and be prepared.
What we’d buy from the Adore Beauty Black Friday sales
GHD Unplugged Black Cordless Travel Hair Straightener
$425 (usually $500) at Adore Beauty
Style your hair anywhere and everywhere with this travel-sized cordless hair straightener.
Alpha-H Liquid Gold Exfoliating Treatment
$61.56 (usually $76.95) at Adore Beauty
If you’re looking for an exfoliating lotion that instantly revitalises and brightens the appearance of skin tone and texture, then this holy grail product is for you.
Clinique Almost Lipstick – Black Honey
$48 at Adore Beauty
With transparent pigment, this balm-textured cult favourite can be easily layered on your lips to provide a lightweight colour that flatters all skin tones.
Lancôme Fragrance Miniatures Holiday Set 2024
$99 at Adore Beauty
Grab five of Lancôme’s most popular fragrances in this epic set. With notes of vanilla, rose, magnolia, jasmine, and more, this set is the ultimate treat for the nose.
Kitsch Satin Pillowcase
$26.50 at Adore Beauty
Transform your sleep, and your hair in the process, with this satin pillowcase. It’s designed to fit snugly to your pillowcase to minimise slip while you sleep and give you a restful slumber throughout the night.
