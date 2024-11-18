With the holiday season right around the corner, you may be wanting to get ahead of your Christmas shopping and purchase all of your gifts during the Black Friday period.
If that’s the case, or you’re simply in the mood to treat yourself, you’ll be glad to know that Bras N Things has already kicked off their Black Friday sale – and you’re not going to want to miss it.
Bras N Things truly lives up to their name – lingerie isn’t the only thing they sell.
From swimwear to pyjamas and almost everything in between, the beloved Australian retailer has something to suit and satisfy every woman in your life (including yourself).
And with their incredible Black Friday sale having already kicked off, there’s truly never been a better time to shop!
Bras N Things currently has 40% off more than 500 styles, from now until 2 December, and sale items also include some of their new arrivals and best-sellers.
If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of products on sale, or you’re indecisive and are unsure which pieces to purchase, we’ve rounded up a list of our top picks to grab during Bras N Things’ 2024 Black Friday sales.
01
Body Bliss Full Cup Bra
$35.99 (usually $59.99) at Bras n Things
The Body Bliss Bra is Bras N Things’ #1 best-selling bra, and for good reason. It’s available in a full cup, contour plunge, and double push up design, so there’s truly a style for everyone.
It’s designed to be the ultimate everyday bra, providing both comfort and support.
Sizes: 8A to 18G
Colours: Rose, Light Yellow, Mint Green
Materials: 80% nylon, 20% elastane
Key features:
- Full coverage cups
- Plain elastic strap
- Soft pillow hook & eye closure
- Convertible straps
- Back-smoothing design
- Tag free
02
Enchanted Butterflies Of Vienna Cami
$41.99 (usually $69.99) at Bras n Things
Wearing lingerie as outerwear is all the rage at the moment, and this beautiful red cami is the perfect way to rock the trend!
This style features a beautiful butterfly-embroidered lace bust with a dainty bow tie.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colours: Dark Red
Materials: 100% polyester
Key features:
- Ruffled cami shape
- Triangle cups
- Spot mesh detailing over cups
- Glittery fabrication
- Front closure between cups concealed by bow ties
- Adjustable shoulder straps
03
Holly Package PJ Set
$47.99 (usually $79.99) at Bras n Things
Who doesn’t love getting gifted cute pyjamas for Christmas?!
This classic sleepwear set is the perfect present for summertime.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22
Colours: Print, Black
Materials: 92% polyester, 8% elastane
Key features:
- Matching shirt and shorts
- Heart, star and bow print
- Soft and stretchy jersey knit fabrication
- Drawstring waistband with elastic
04
Jessica Short Wrap
$41.99 (usually $69.99) at Bras n Things
There’s nothing quite like a light and breathable robe in the summertime, and they also make a great gift.
This style features a beautiful floral print that is perfect for the ultra-feminine woman in your life.
Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL
Colours: Print Floral
Materials: 100% recycled polyester
Key features:
- Soft satin fabric
- Waist tie
- Wide draping sleeves
- Mid-thigh length
05
Vamp Swim Summer In Capri One Piece
$53.99 (usually $89.99) at Bras n Things
Heading into the warmer months, it’s likely you’ll be frequenting both the beach and the pool – and what better way to do that than in glamorous and flattering swimwear?
This black one piece adds a slight twist to a classic design with the gold chain detailing.
Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16
Colours: Black
Materials: 85% nylon, 15% elastane
Key features:
- High leg line
- Ribbed fabric with subtle shine
- Scooped neckline
- Gold chain hardware
- Cheeky back coverage