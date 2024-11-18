With the holiday season right around the corner, you may be wanting to get ahead of your Christmas shopping and purchase all of your gifts during the Black Friday period.

Advertisement

If that’s the case, or you’re simply in the mood to treat yourself, you’ll be glad to know that Bras N Things has already kicked off their Black Friday sale – and you’re not going to want to miss it.

From lingerie to swimwear to sleepwear, we’re shopping it all. (Credit: Bras N Things)

Bras N Things truly lives up to their name – lingerie isn’t the only thing they sell.

From swimwear to pyjamas and almost everything in between, the beloved Australian retailer has something to suit and satisfy every woman in your life (including yourself).

Advertisement

And with their incredible Black Friday sale having already kicked off, there’s truly never been a better time to shop!

Bras N Things currently has 40% off more than 500 styles, from now until 2 December, and sale items also include some of their new arrivals and best-sellers.

If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of products on sale, or you’re indecisive and are unsure which pieces to purchase, we’ve rounded up a list of our top picks to grab during Bras N Things’ 2024 Black Friday sales.

01 Body Bliss Full Cup Bra $35.99 (usually $59.99) at Bras n Things The Body Bliss Bra is Bras N Things’ #1 best-selling bra, and for good reason. It’s available in a full cup, contour plunge, and double push up design, so there’s truly a style for everyone. It’s designed to be the ultimate everyday bra, providing both comfort and support. Sizes: 8A to 18G Colours: Rose, Light Yellow, Mint Green Materials: 80% nylon, 20% elastane Key features: Full coverage cups

Plain elastic strap

Soft pillow hook & eye closure

Convertible straps

Back-smoothing design

Tag free SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 Enchanted Butterflies Of Vienna Cami $41.99 (usually $69.99) at Bras n Things Wearing lingerie as outerwear is all the rage at the moment, and this beautiful red cami is the perfect way to rock the trend! This style features a beautiful butterfly-embroidered lace bust with a dainty bow tie. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Dark Red Materials: 100% polyester Key features: Ruffled cami shape

Triangle cups

Spot mesh detailing over cups

Glittery fabrication

Front closure between cups concealed by bow ties

Adjustable shoulder straps SHOP NOW

03 Holly Package PJ Set $47.99 (usually $79.99) at Bras n Things Who doesn’t love getting gifted cute pyjamas for Christmas?! This classic sleepwear set is the perfect present for summertime. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 22 Colours: Print, Black Materials: 92% polyester, 8% elastane Key features: Matching shirt and shorts

Heart, star and bow print

Soft and stretchy jersey knit fabrication

Drawstring waistband with elastic SHOP NOW

04 Jessica Short Wrap $41.99 (usually $69.99) at Bras n Things There’s nothing quite like a light and breathable robe in the summertime, and they also make a great gift. This style features a beautiful floral print that is perfect for the ultra-feminine woman in your life. Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Colours: Print Floral Materials: 100% recycled polyester Key features: Soft satin fabric

Waist tie

Wide draping sleeves

Mid-thigh length SHOP NOW

05 Vamp Swim Summer In Capri One Piece $53.99 (usually $89.99) at Bras n Things Heading into the warmer months, it’s likely you’ll be frequenting both the beach and the pool – and what better way to do that than in glamorous and flattering swimwear? This black one piece adds a slight twist to a classic design with the gold chain detailing. Sizes: 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 Colours: Black Materials: 85% nylon, 15% elastane Key features: High leg line

Ribbed fabric with subtle shine

Scooped neckline

Gold chain hardware

Cheeky back coverage SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use