Nine affordable gifts for mum she is sure to love

And the best bit is you'll get change from a $150.
If we all had the means, we’d give our mums the world. They know it, we know it, and quite often the bank definitely knows it.

The reality is that for a lot of us, the heart feels might be huge but the coffers are small, and that means the hunt is really on for a gift that says just how much they mean to you on a budget that says something completely different.

Fear not, we can help! Buying budget gifts at any time of year doesn’t have to equate to putting in a budget for the amount of thought.

With a little digging, you can find some gorgeous, fun, quirky and clever gifts without breaking the bank.

Keep scrolling as we’ve rounded up some of our favourites for Christmas 2024 below…

The best affordable gifts for mum this Christmas

Green Thumb Bundle Daily Blooms

$75 at Daily Blooms

This joyful Green Thumb bundle features a Peace Lily Plant in a pink ceramic pot that will complement any home.

Key features:

  • Bahen & Co Raspberry & Rose 70% Cacao Chocolate
  • Lucky Dip Fluffe Cotton Candy (Rose or Lychee)
Mejuri Sapphire Choker

$128 at Mejuri

“Love this necklace, always reaching for it! Simple and works with everything to elevate a look.” said a five-star reviewer.

Key features:

  • 18k solid gold
  • Perfect for layering
Adalyn White Sand Shoulder Bag

$74.95 at Novo Shoes

A shoulder bag that makes a big style statement – stunning! The bag includes detachable shoulder straps so mum can switch up her looks for her styling needs.

Key features:

  • Leather-look finish
  • Shoulder bag
  • Detachable chain handle and a long shoulder strap
Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

$12 (usually $19.99) at Amazon

From the New York Times best-selling author of Big Little Lies and the book that originated the series starring Australia’s Nicole Kidman, this book is a summertime must-read.

Clinique Beauty Gift Set

$49 at Myer

For a skincare beginner or expert, this Clinique gift pack gives her all of the essentials in one place for gorgeous, glowing skin.

Key features:

  • Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
  • Moisture Surge Face Spray Thirsty Skin Relief
  • Moisture Surge Overnight Mask
Chloe & Lola Long Sleeve Satin Set

$35 (usually $69.95) at Myer

A luxurious pair of silk pyjamas are on every woman’s wish list and rightfully so. You can’t get much cosier than these gorgeous long-sleeved pyjamas in a timeless black.

Key features:

  • Relaxed fit
  • Long sleeve
  • Chest pocket
  • Elastic waistband
ERKOON 4 Sets Embroidery Kit

$22.38 at Amazon

For the crafty mum, this gorgeous kit comes with everything she will need to create this stunning embroidered project.

Key features:

  • Suitable for beginners
  • Various pattern design
  • Adjustable embroidery hoop
Vionic Relax Slippers

$99.95 at The Iconic

Cosy and comfortable these chic slippers are the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for mum.

Key features:

  • Cosy fit
  • Comfortable wear
  • Easy to slip on
Design Studio Large Zip-Around Travel Blush Jewellery Box

$49.95 at Myer

For the nomad, this gift is both thoughtful and useful for the woman on the go. This will keep all of her most loved possessions safe and damage-free wherever she goes.

Key features:

  • Lightweight
  • Perfect for travel
  • Inner pocket for storage
  • Slots to store rings
How to choose the best gift for the mum who has everything?

Choosing the perfect gift for the mum who seems to have everything can feel like a challenge, but it’s all about thoughtfulness and personal touch. Start by considering her interests—perhaps a luxurious experience, like a spa day, afternoon tea, or a theatre outing.

Sentimental gifts often make a lasting impact, so try a jewellery box or something craft-related with special meaning. Ultimately, something that speaks to her unique personality or creates lasting memories will be the perfect choice.

What are some affordable gift ideas for mum?

Start with cosy touches like soft slippers, or a beauty gift set for relaxation. Personalised gifts add a unique flair without breaking the bank. If she enjoys time reading, consider a cute recipe book that could make her day.

You could also create a ‘coupon book’ filled with little favours and quality time offers, perfect for making her feel cherished.

