  •  
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Don’t splash your cash on expensive swimwear; consider these affordable brands instead

Beaching on a budget.
Brand logo of Now to Love
Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour Profile

As the weather heats up and the days get longer, we find ourselves daydreaming about summer beach days filled with lazy dips under the sun, slapping on layers (and layers) of sunscreen, and of course, buying adorable bikinis.

With that said, shopping for swimwear can be quite costly, especially when you consider the different styles, fabrics and patterns each one comes with – burning a rather steep hole in our wallets come summertime.

That’s not to say we can’t look great without the high price tag, as there is a wide range of affordable swimwear brands in Australia offering options that look anything but cheap, and under $100 no less.

The best affordable swimwear brands in Australia

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best affordable swimwear brands in Australia for summer 2024, so keep scrolling (and shopping).

01

Seafolly

Designed with women in mind, Seafolly provides swimwear, beachwear and accessories for all shapes and support styles to suit a variety of body types, destinations, and activities. Bikinis start from $20, with regular sales slashing prices even further.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

02

Cotton On

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or cooling off at your local beach, Cotton On has you covered with all the swim styles and accessories you need, and at an incredibly affordable price tag, starting from $5.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

03

Endless

Whether you want an entire swimwear refresh or to simply top off your look with a trending bucket hat, look no further than Endless. Prices start from $10.

SHOP NOW

04

Billabong

When it comes to the surf lifestyle, Billabong is the one brand that will always come to mind. With a huge range of swimwear, accessories, and footwear, you’re sure to find exactly what you need, with prices starting from $20.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

05

Cupshe

Move in confidence, comfort and style with Cupshe’s swimwear designs, made with the best materials at an affordable price. With pieces starting from $15, you’re sure to find something you’ll love.

Also available at:

SHOP NOW

06

AERE

Epitomising endless summer, Sydney label Aere offers more sustainable wardrobe staples in neutral hues and time-honoured fits – the perfect investment in the effortlessness of minimalist style. Prices start from $10.

SHOP NOW

Related articles:

Profile picture of Chanelle Mansour
Profile Chanelle Mansour Shopping & Streaming Editor

After completing a Bachelor of Communication degree at Western Sydney University (majoring in Journalism/Creative Writing), Chanelle started her career in the Australian media industry in 2021. She’s currently the Shopping & Streaming Editor across a broad portfolio of digital brands, including ELLE, Marie Claire, WHO, Now To Love and more. With a background in entertainment and lifestyle, she loves any excuse to talk about her latest celebrity crush, what’s trending on #BookTok and the latest watercooler show she’s obsessing over.

Related stories

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine!

Huge savings plus FREE home delivery

Subscribe TODAY