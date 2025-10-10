The $100 beauty advent calendar that’s worth over $570? Amazon just dropped a Christmas must-have

If you’re the kind of person who thinks Christmas officially starts the moment an advent calendar hits your desk, get ready because Amazon Australia has just launched the beauty deal of the season.
The 2025 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar is back and better than ever, packed with over $570 worth of beauty goodies for just $100 (and yes, Prime members get free and fast delivery).
Now in its seventh year, this limited-edition box of joy has become a festive favourite among Aussie beauty lovers.
With 24 individually wrapped boxes, each day leading up to Christmas promises a new pampering surprise, from cult skincare to luxe makeup, haircare heroes, and self-care treats that’ll have you glowing well into 2026.
What brands are inside the 2025 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar?
This year’s curation is seriously impressive. Think French pharmacy icons like Avène, Bioderma, L’Occitane, and Garnier, mixed with the best of K-Beauty, including Laneige, SKIN1004, and TIR TIR. You’ll also find some of Australia’s most beloved brands like Napoleon Perdis, Sukin, Natio, Skin Doctors, and 1000 Hour — all hiding behind those festive doors.
Whether you’re topping up your travel bag, trying something new, or rediscovering old favourites, the calendar is designed to surprise and delight every single morning.
When can you buy the 2025 Amazon Beauty Advent Calendar?
Here’s the catch — it’s limited edition, and it always sells out. The pre-order period runs from October 3 to 23, 2025, and is open to everyone. Any remaining stock will go live from October 24, 2025. But once it’s gone, it’s gone.
You can grab it exclusively here, and trust us, this is one of those “add to cart immediately” moments.
Why it’s the ultimate beauty gift (even if it’s for yourself)
The 2025 edition doesn’t just look festive (with chic gold detailing and luxe packaging), it feels indulgent too. Every product has been carefully chosen to give you a daily dose of self-care during the busiest time of year.
It’s the perfect early gift for your bestie, your mum, or, let’s be honest, yourself. After all, 24 days of beauty surprises for just $100? That’s what we call a merry and bright deal.