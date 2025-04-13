5 easy ways to winter-proof your skin

It’s time to start prepping your skin with a good routine so that it looks fresh and healthy as we head into the cooler months.
Here’s our go-to guide for winter-proofing your skin.
CLEANSING IS KEY
If you wear a lot of makeup, use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to dissolve it before you cleanse. Soak a cotton pad and carefully wipe it across your face, especially around the eyes and lips, to take off foundation, mascara, and other pore-clogging beauty products.
Follow with a quality hydrating cleanser that is both kind and gentle to your skin. Always try and go for products packed with soothing ingredients that cleanse while nourishing the skin.
SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water
$16.99 Garnier from Chemist Warehouse
Key factors:
- Offers fast and effective cleansing
- Dissolves make-up
HYDRATION KNOW-HOW
Lock in extra moisture with rich night creams that help nourish your skin while you sleep. For best results, apply to slightly damp skin, as right after cleansing your complexion is more receptive to added moisture.
By applying a hydrating moisturiser or serum in the evening while your skin still feels a little damp, you create a barrier that helps lock in hydration and prevents any pesky dryness.
No7 Future Renew Night Cream
$67.99 from Priceline
Key factors:
- Targets uneven tone and texture, dry skin and lost elasticity
- Absorbs quickly, without leaving a sticky residue
EYES RIGHT
The under eye area is the most delicate on the face and the first to show signs of ageing, fatigue and dehydration.
Apply a nourishing eye product such as No7’s Future Renew Repair Eye Serum to help improve and freshen the appearance of skin tone and texture.
No7 Future Renew Eye Serum
$44.99 from Priceline
Key factors:
- Lightweight texture works well under makeup
- Nourishes and refreshes the delicate eye area
DAILY SKIN BOOSTER
The use of a serum can improve your skin’s overall appearance, helping it to look more fresh and vibrant. Use it in conjunction with your daily moisturiser to assist in achieving a healthier, glowing complexion.
For best results apply a pea-sized amount to cleansed skin morning and night. Follow with a moisturiser to help lock in hydration.
No7 Future Renew Serum
$67.99 Priceline
Key factors:
- Skin looks brighter and feels hydrated, renewed and firmer
- A fast-absorbing, non-greasy serum that works well under makeup
WEEKLY TREAT
Face masks are a great way to soften skin with nutrients and hydration – basically an excuse to lie down and relax!
While conventional masks are still popular, these days sheet or tissue masks have become the go-to solution for a quick pick-me-up. They’re mess-free, easy to apply and perfect for long travel days. From skin brightening to decongesting, there are masks to suit any skin concern.
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask
$21.99 (5 Pack) from Chemist Warehouse
Key factors:
- Single use mask
- Contains Hyaluronic Acid to deliver moisture to skin