5 easy ways to winter-proof your skin

It’s time to start prepping your skin with a good routine so that it looks fresh and healthy as we head into the cooler months.

Here’s our go-to guide for winter-proofing your skin.

CLEANSING IS KEY

If you wear a lot of makeup, use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to dissolve it before you cleanse. Soak a cotton pad and carefully wipe it across your face, especially around the eyes and lips, to take off foundation, mascara, and other pore-clogging beauty products.

Follow with a quality hydrating cleanser that is both kind and gentle to your skin. Always try and go for products packed with soothing ingredients that cleanse while nourishing the skin.

Lock in extra moisture with rich night creams that help nourish your skin while you sleep. For best results, apply to slightly damp skin, as right after cleansing your complexion is more receptive to added moisture.

By applying a hydrating moisturiser or serum in the evening while your skin still feels a little damp, you create a barrier that helps lock in hydration and prevents any pesky dryness.

A fast-absorbing, non-greasy serum that works well under makeup Shop Now WEEKLY TREAT

Face masks are a great way to soften skin with nutrients and hydration – basically an excuse to lie down and relax!

While conventional masks are still popular, these days sheet or tissue masks have become the go-to solution for a quick pick-me-up. They’re mess-free, easy to apply and perfect for long travel days. From skin brightening to decongesting, there are masks to suit any skin concern.

