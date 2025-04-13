Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
5 easy ways to winter-proof your skin

Save your skin this season....
It’s time to start prepping your skin with a good routine so that it looks fresh and healthy as we head into the cooler months.

Here’s our go-to guide for winter-proofing your skin.

CLEANSING IS KEY

If you wear a lot of makeup, use a gentle makeup remover or micellar water to dissolve it before you cleanse. Soak a cotton pad and carefully wipe it across your face, especially around the eyes and lips, to take off foundation, mascara, and other pore-clogging beauty products.

Follow with a quality hydrating cleanser that is both kind and gentle to your skin. Always try and go for products packed with soothing ingredients that cleanse while nourishing the skin.

SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water

$16.99 Garnier from Chemist Warehouse

Key factors:

  • Offers fast and effective cleansing
  • Dissolves make-up
HYDRATION KNOW-HOW

Lock in extra moisture with rich night creams that help nourish your skin while you sleep. For best results, apply to slightly damp skin, as right after cleansing your complexion is more receptive to added moisture.  

By applying a hydrating moisturiser or serum in the evening while your skin still feels a little damp, you create a barrier that helps lock in hydration and prevents any pesky dryness.

No7 Future Renew Night Cream

$67.99 from Priceline

Key factors:

  • Targets uneven tone and texture, dry skin and lost elasticity
  • Absorbs quickly, without leaving a sticky residue
EYES RIGHT

The under eye area is the most delicate on the face and the first to show signs of ageing, fatigue and dehydration.

Apply a nourishing eye product such as No7’s Future Renew Repair Eye Serum to help improve and freshen the appearance of skin tone and texture.

No7 Future Renew Eye Serum

$44.99 from Priceline

Key factors:

  • Lightweight texture works well under makeup
  • Nourishes and refreshes the delicate eye area
DAILY SKIN BOOSTER

The use of a serum can improve your skin’s overall appearance, helping it to look more fresh and vibrant. Use it in conjunction with your daily moisturiser to assist in achieving a healthier, glowing complexion.

For best results apply a pea-sized amount to cleansed skin morning and night. Follow with a moisturiser to help lock in hydration.

No7 Future Renew Serum

$67.99 Priceline

Key factors:

  • Skin looks brighter and feels hydrated, renewed and firmer
  • A fast-absorbing, non-greasy serum that works well under makeup
WEEKLY TREAT

Face masks are a great way to soften skin with nutrients and hydration – basically an excuse to lie down and relax!

While conventional masks are still popular, these days sheet or tissue masks have become the go-to solution for a quick pick-me-up. They’re mess-free, easy to apply and perfect for long travel days. From skin brightening to decongesting, there are masks to suit any skin concern.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Mask

$21.99 (5 Pack) from Chemist Warehouse

Key factors:

  • Single use mask
  • Contains Hyaluronic Acid to deliver moisture to skin
Science-led skincare brand No7 is once again revolutionising the Australian beauty industry with the launch of the Future Renew Range. Internationally the range has been sensationally popular, with skincare lovers fighting to get their hands on the unique formulation. The collection is landing exclusively at Priceline from February 8th.

Fashion Editor Janine Donovan

Janine Donovan is one of Australia’s leading fashion editors, having worked across Woman’s Day and Take 5 for over 30 years. Having begun her career on Woman’s Day in the early 90s, where she undertook a cadetship learning the ropes of fashion and beauty for the fast-paced weekly titles. She offers sensible and smart advice for women about what will make them feel great about themselves and is in constant contact with the readers who value her advice on navigating today’s fashion world. Her keen eye for trends and her ability to understand the readers’ needs means she’s a huge part of what makes the magazines’ lifestyle offering successful today. These days she continues to work across print titles such as Woman’s Day, Take 5 and Royals magazine while also contributing her fashion advice on the website, Now To Love.

