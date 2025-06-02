Start your mature skincare journey by investing in these affordable moisturisers

Your skin is constantly changing throughout your life, and it can be hard to keep updating your skincare routine.
As you mature, there are three changes you will notice.
Firstly, the rate your skin can exfoliate and turnover cells will slow (which is why it’s essential to invest in a chemical exfoliator), as will your natural oil and sebum production (so, fewer pimples).
Finally, your skin’s collagen and structural proteins will harden and take longer to make.
Because your skin is making fewer oils, you’ll need a moisturiser more than ever to replenish and hydrate.
It can sound like a lot navigating the world of serums, but moisturisers are more straightforward and don’t have to be complicated – as long as it hydrates, it’s doing its job.
9 moisturisers that will change your mature skin
Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel delivers five times more hydration (compared to untreated control), restoring plump, glowing skin with a lightweight formula enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, Amino Acids and Electrolytes.
This hydrating moisturiser is great for oily types that still want a boost of hyaluronic acid for smooth skin all day.
Olay Regenerist Advanced Anti-Ageing Micro-Sculpting Cream
$29.99 (usually 59.99) at Chemist Warehouse
It’s a big claim to reduce the look of up to 10 years of wrinkles in 28 days*, but the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream does just that.
Featuring high-performance niacinamide, the micro-sculpting cream is dermatologically tested, scientifically advanced and clinically proven to firm, plump and increase cell turnover for younger-looking skin.
*With regular use, Clinical study among 39 females, USA, Feb-Mar, 2016
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Facial Moisturiser
$21.99 (usually $38.95) at Chemist Warehouse
This French pharmacy product promotes hydration via probiotics and has a lightweight texture perfect for combination and sensitive skin.
Paula’s Choice Intensivee Repair Cream
$58 at Paula’s Choice
This cream encourages firmer skin and restores hydration with retinol – which means it’s working harder than most moisturisers.
Dermalogica‘s intense moisturiser includes Chlorella Algae, which has prebiotic properties that help re-balance your skin.
Weleda Firming Day Cream
$43.95 at Adore Beauty
This French pharmacy cream uses pomegranate and maca peptides to revive the skin’s vital functions and reduce lines and wrinkles.
CeraVe Moisturising Cream
$15.59 (usually $25.99) at Chemist Warehouse
There is a reason CeraVe is a cult favourite! This product offers 24 hours of hydration, and it can be applied to your body and face.
Laneige is famous for its Water Bank range, and this cream will give your skin the rejuvenation boost it needs with hyaluronic acid.
Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion
$12.99 (usually $19) at Chemist Warehouse
Aveeno Skin Relief Lotion provides 24-hour hydration and relieves dry, itchy skin in just one hour. Plus, it’s fragrance free and suitable for sensitive skin.