Start your mature skincare journey by investing in these affordable moisturisers

Your skin is constantly changing throughout your life, and it can be hard to keep updating your skincare routine.

As you mature, there are three changes you will notice.

Firstly, the rate your skin can exfoliate and turnover cells will slow (which is why it’s essential to invest in a chemical exfoliator), as will your natural oil and sebum production (so, fewer pimples).

Finally, your skin’s collagen and structural proteins will harden and take longer to make.

Because your skin is making fewer oils, you’ll need a moisturiser more than ever to replenish and hydrate.

It can sound like a lot navigating the world of serums, but moisturisers are more straightforward and don’t have to be complicated – as long as it hydrates, it’s doing its job.

9 moisturisers that will change your mature skin

