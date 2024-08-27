Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

When it comes to skincare and makeup, BB creams, like CC creams, are one of the best all-rounder products on the market.

Advertisement

Combining the skincare benefits of active ingredients with the coverage and radiance of makeup, these ‘beauty balms’ or ‘blemish balms’ offer the best of both worlds.

They’re typically lighter than a full foundation and offer a more radiant, natural glow – and they’re a surprisingly effective product for making mature skin look its best.

April Roberts, Sisley’s Head Trainer, tells Now To Love exclusively that BB creams and tinted skincare products do a great job of enhancing the beauty that’s already there, especially when paired with a solid skincare routine.

The glamorous Laura Dern is known for her luminous glow. (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

“It’s about using products that are going to suit their needs, desired results and the time they have to spend on their skin,” she says of women looking for the perfect products for mature skin.

“Focus on using makeup that will hydrate, protect against harmful environmental factors and add a luminous glow.”

BB creams and other lightweight formulas that combine skincare and coverage are therefore a perfect choice, especially for women who want to save time on their beauty routines.

CAN YOU USE BB CREAM INSTEAD OF FOUNDATION?

Definitely. However, it’s important to note that BB creams typically offer less coverage than a classic foundation. But that’s not a bad thing – BB creams let your natural skin shine through. That means you’ll want to invest in a nourishing skincare routine to make sure your base looks its absolute best.

Advertisement

“To create the perfect canvas for makeup application, use good quality skincare to ensure the skin is firm, plump, hydrated and healthy,” April suggests.

“A regular but gentle exfoliant will help to ensure skin is smooth and radiant for make-up.

“A serum and a targeted moisturiser that address any concerns such as pigmentation, radiance, firming or fine lines will also ensure that skin is in the best condition to allow a more seamless make-up result.”

Actress Jessica Alba is a huge fan of IT Cosmetics. (Image: Getty)

Advertisement

It’s also a good idea to apply your makeup with brushes instead of your fingers or a beauty sponge, as they allow for more precise application as you build up the perfect amount of coverage for your skin.

As for what the “perfect” makeup look is for mature skin, April says it all depends on your own preferences and what makes you feel confident and beautiful.

That means finding products that enhance your beauty at any age, like BB creams that will nourish your skin and provide an effortless makeup base.

THE BEST BB CREAMS FOR MATURE SKIN IN AUSTRALIA

We’ve rounded up our top BB cream products for mature skin, from budget options to something a touch more luxe.

Advertisement

Unwind and relax with your favourite magazine! Huge savings plus FREE home delivery Subscribe TODAY