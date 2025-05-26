Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Your guide to hydration: A beauty editor’s tips for thirsty skin in winter

Key products to tackle dryness.
It happens like clockwork – one minute your skin is soft and supple, and the next, winter rolls in and you’re battling dry skin, tightness, and irritation.

Sound familiar? Cold air, dry heat, and blustery winds are the season’s not-so-pretty calling cards and can wreak havoc on complexions.

The good news is however, there are simple skincare steps and ingredients that help to restore skin to it’s usual radiance.

(Credit: Adobe Stock)

KEY INGREDIENTS TO BOOST HYDRATION

HYALURONIC ACID

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel

Hyaluronic acid is an essential ingredient dry skin. This powerhouse humectant works by drawing moisture into the skin and holds it in, helping your face stay soft, smooth, and fresh.

This lightweight water gel contains also contains amino acids and electrolytes to really boost hydration, help get skin glowing.

NIACINAMIDE

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Niacinamide Serum

Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) is like a multitasking MVP in your winter skincare routine.

It helps strengthen your skin’s natural barrier, which means it keeps moisture in and harsh winter air out. It also calms redness, smooths rough patches, and supports an overall healthier, more even-looking complexion.

Use it after cleansing and before moisturising to help your skin stay calm, hydrated, and happy all season long.

MASK MAGIC

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 5 Pack

A hyaluronic acid mask before bedtime is like giving your skin a tall glass of water before a long, nights sleep.

It delivers an intense dose of hydration right when your skin is in repair mode overnight.

Smooth it on after cleansing and let it soak in while you sleep. You’ll wake up to softer, plumper, more refreshed skin.

