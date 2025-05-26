Your guide to hydration: A beauty editor’s tips for thirsty skin in winter

It happens like clockwork – one minute your skin is soft and supple, and the next, winter rolls in and you’re battling dry skin, tightness, and irritation.

Sound familiar? Cold air, dry heat, and blustery winds are the season’s not-so-pretty calling cards and can wreak havoc on complexions.

The good news is however, there are simple skincare steps and ingredients that help to restore skin to it’s usual radiance.

(Credit: Adobe Stock)

KEY INGREDIENTS TO BOOST HYDRATION

(Credit: Neutrogena) 01 HYALURONIC ACID Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Water Gel $38.99 from Chemist Warehouse Hyaluronic acid is an essential ingredient dry skin. This powerhouse humectant works by drawing moisture into the skin and holds it in, helping your face stay soft, smooth, and fresh. This lightweight water gel contains also contains amino acids and electrolytes to really boost hydration, help get skin glowing. Shop Now (Credit: Neutrogena) 02 NIACINAMIDE Neutrogena Hydro Boost Niacinamide Serum $45.99 from Chemist Warehouse Niacinamide (a form of vitamin B3) is like a multitasking MVP in your winter skincare routine. It helps strengthen your skin’s natural barrier, which means it keeps moisture in and harsh winter air out. It also calms redness, smooths rough patches, and supports an overall healthier, more even-looking complexion. Use it after cleansing and before moisturising to help your skin stay calm, hydrated, and happy all season long. Shop Now (Credit: Neutrogena) 03 MASK MAGIC Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Mask 5 Pack $25.99 from Chemist Warehouse A hyaluronic acid mask before bedtime is like giving your skin a tall glass of water before a long, nights sleep. It delivers an intense dose of hydration right when your skin is in repair mode overnight. Smooth it on after cleansing and let it soak in while you sleep. You’ll wake up to softer, plumper, more refreshed skin. Shop Now

