Now here’s a date for your diary you don’t want to miss! Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off 168 hours of shopping savings at 12:01AM AEST Tuesday 8 July until 11:59PM AEST Monday 14 July.
Yes, Amazon Prime Day is back, and Australian bargain hunters are in for a shopping bonanza.
With thousands of deals across tech, home, fashion, and more, the 2025 event promises to be one of the biggest yet.
Whether you’re after early Christmas gifts (72% of Aussies kick off their Christmas Shopping as early as July) or upgrading your gadgets, Prime members can expect deep discounts and lightning-fast delivery. Just in time to beat the winter blues.
HOW TO PRIME YOURSELF FOR PRIME DAY
- Join Prime: Not yet a member? Try Prime free for 30 days at amazon.com.au/prime. Membership gives you access to Prime Day and a host of year-round benefits including fast, free delivery, and premium entertainment. After the trial, Prime is $9.99/month or $79/year.
- Create a Wishlist: Prime members can build a Wishlist and turn on deal alerts to be notified when those items go on sale.
- Download the App: Browse, search and shop with ease. The app also lets customers track orders, manage deliveries, and receive deal notifications.
- Shop faster with Amazon Lens: Using Amazon Lens, you can upload an image, take a photo, or scan a barcode to discover exact matches and similar items in the Amazon app – perfect for checking if an item you’re after is on sale.
- Let Alexa help: Alexa-enabled devices can assist in preparing for Prime Day. Just say, “Alexa, start a Prime Day list” or ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” to begin shopping by voice.
THE BEST BRANDS TO SHOP ON AMAZON THIS PRIME DAY
KINDLE
Kindle Scribe: $449 (RRP $649) Early Prime Day Deal from Amazon Australia
PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFT
The Kindle Scribe is a Kindle and notebook in one. Write directly in books with Active Canvas, take notes, convert handwriting to text, and summarise and refine notes with built-in AI tools.
Enjoy a 10.2″ glare-free display and distraction-free experience. Includes upgraded Premium Pen—no setup or charging needed.
DYSON
Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $395 (RRP $799) – 51% from Amazon Australia
TOTAL SUCKER
I can confirm that the Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is ace because I purchased it at a well-discounted price and have never looked back. It’s so handy to whip out and give your space a quick tidy up.
- Powerful suction for versatile cleaning
- Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power
- Whole machine filtration
- Hygienic ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying
- Includes 1 cleaner head and 4 tools
DYSON
Dyson OnTrac Over Ear Wireless Headphones: $845.47 from Amazon Australia
TRIED & TESTED
My work colleague had the good fortune of road testing the Dyson OnTrac Over Ear Wireless Headphones in the office and is looking now to add them to cart!
- Lock out noise: 8 mics cancel up to 40dB for immersive sound
- Long battery: Up to 55 hours with ANC on; quick charge adds hours fast
- Wide sound range: 6Hz–21kHz with DSP for rich bass and clear highs
- Customizable look: Change outer caps and ear cushions (sold separately)
- Easy ANC control: Double-tap to switch between noise cancel and transparency modes
- Clear calls: Dual mics isolate your voice for crisp sound anywhere
- Auto off: Powers down after 30 mins idle to save battery
NEW BALANCE
New Balance 857 V3: $182.93 (RRP $200) -9% from Amazon Australia
COOLEST KICKS
New Balance is a sneaker brand we love for both style and comfort.
- ROLLBAR stability post system helps control rear-foot movement for enhanced support
- Leather upper for style and durability
- PU insert offers long-lasting comfort and support
- Non-marking outsole
- Adjustable lace closure for customised fit
ROBOROCK
Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: $973 from Amazon Australia
IN-HOUSE CLEANER
A robot vacuum in also on my wish list. While I like the convenience of a hand held one for quick tidy ups, one that does the job for me while I’m not even home is extremely appealing, and this Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum & Mop is at the top of my list.
- Customise mopping intensity by room via app
- Smart Reactive Tech avoids obstacles smoothly
- Powerful 5500 Pa suction with Carpet Boost
- DuoRoller brushes reduce hair tangles on carpets
- Control easily via app or voice commands
THE NORTH FACE
The North Face Women’s Aconcagua 3: $349.99 from Amazon Australia
SNUG & STYLISH
This iconic branded puffer will keep you warm in winter year-on-year.
Seize the day in the updated Women’s Aconcagua Jacket—now made with 100% recycled fabric, 600-fill recycled down, and zoned insulation for warmth and mobility. Water-resistant with a DWR finish, it offers a flattering fit and sustainable design using over 75% responsibly sourced materials.
L’OREAL PARIS
L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Power Serums Day & Night Duo Set: $54.95 from Amazon Australia
SKINCARE ESSENTIALS
Plump up and soften winter skin with the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Power Serums Day & Night Duo Set.
- 2-piece Pure Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Serums Set
- Day and night anti-ageing face serums routine
- Includes the Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum 30ml & Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum 30ml
- Validated by dermatologists
- Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones
AMAZON
Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock: $94 (RRP$149) Early Prime Day Deal from Amazon Australia
SUPERSIZE YOUR PRIME DAY EXPERIENCE
Given that Alexa-enabled devices can assist in preparing for Prime Day, why not put your best foot forward with this handy device.
PHILIPS
Philips 2000 Series Airfryer RapidAir 4.2ltrs: $132 (RRP $179) -26% from Amazon Australia
13-in-1 ways to cook… say no more!
This air fryer offers the opportunity for healthier meals with up to 90% less fat. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and has a handy touchscreen control and HomeID App. Cooking has never been easier!
PROJECT E BEAUTY
Project E Beauty LumaLux Face | Pro LED Light Therapy Mask: $625.52 from Amazon Australia
PUT YOUR BEST FACE FORWARD
LumaLux Face is a complete skincare solution that reduces fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, redness, scars, and evens skin tone. It features 9 LED wavelengths (460–1072 nm) combining red and infrared light for powerful anti-aging effects.
With 800 LEDs—400% more than average—it delivers full-face coverage for faster results. Plus, treatments take just 3 minutes, fitting easily into any routine.