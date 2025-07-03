Now here’s a date for your diary you don’t want to miss! Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off 168 hours of shopping savings at 12:01AM AEST Tuesday 8 July until 11:59PM AEST Monday 14 July.

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is back, and Australian bargain hunters are in for a shopping bonanza.

With thousands of deals across tech, home, fashion, and more, the 2025 event promises to be one of the biggest yet.

Whether you’re after early Christmas gifts (72% of Aussies kick off their Christmas Shopping as early as July) or upgrading your gadgets, Prime members can expect deep discounts and lightning-fast delivery. Just in time to beat the winter blues.

HOW TO PRIME YOURSELF FOR PRIME DAY

Join Prime: Not yet a member? Try Prime free for 30 days at amazon.com.au/prime. Membership gives you access to Prime Day and a host of year-round benefits including fast, free delivery, and premium entertainment. After the trial, Prime is $9.99/month or $79/year.

Create a Wishlist: Prime members can build a Wishlist and turn on deal alerts to be notified when those items go on sale.

Download the App: Browse, search and shop with ease. The app also lets customers track orders, manage deliveries, and receive deal notifications.

Shop faster with Amazon Lens: Using Amazon Lens, you can upload an image, take a photo, or scan a barcode to discover exact matches and similar items in the Amazon app – perfect for checking if an item you’re after is on sale.

Let Alexa help: Alexa-enabled devices can assist in preparing for Prime Day. Just say, “Alexa, start a Prime Day list” or ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” to begin shopping by voice.

THE BEST BRANDS TO SHOP ON AMAZON THIS PRIME DAY

