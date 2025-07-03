Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Gear up for some massive savings on Amazon’s best brands as Prime Day returns

Where all savvy shoppers come to buy...
Janine Donovan Fashion Editor

Now here’s a date for your diary you don’t want to miss! Amazon Prime Day 2025 kicks off 168 hours of shopping savings at 12:01AM AEST Tuesday 8 July until 11:59PM AEST Monday 14 July.

Yes, Amazon Prime Day is back, and Australian bargain hunters are in for a shopping bonanza.

With thousands of deals across tech, home, fashion, and more, the 2025 event promises to be one of the biggest yet.

Whether you’re after early Christmas gifts (72% of Aussies kick off their Christmas Shopping as early as July) or upgrading your gadgets, Prime members can expect deep discounts and lightning-fast delivery. Just in time to beat the winter blues.

HOW TO PRIME YOURSELF FOR PRIME DAY

  • Join Prime: Not yet a member? Try Prime free for 30 days at amazon.com.au/prime. Membership gives you access to Prime Day and a host of year-round benefits including fast, free delivery, and premium entertainment. After the trial, Prime is $9.99/month or $79/year.
  • Create a Wishlist: Prime members can build a Wishlist and turn on deal alerts to be notified when those items go on sale.
  • Download the App: Browse, search and shop with ease. The app also lets customers track orders, manage deliveries, and receive deal notifications.
  • Shop faster with Amazon Lens: Using Amazon Lens, you can upload an image, take a photo, or scan a barcode to discover exact matches and similar items in the Amazon app – perfect for checking if an item you’re after is on sale.
  • Let Alexa help: Alexa-enabled devices can assist in preparing for Prime Day. Just say, “Alexa, start a Prime Day list” or ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” to begin shopping by voice.

THE BEST BRANDS TO SHOP ON AMAZON THIS PRIME DAY

Credit: Amazon Australia

KINDLE

Kindle Scribe: $449 (RRP $649) Early Prime Day Deal from Amazon Australia

PERFECT CHRISTMAS GIFT

The Kindle Scribe is a Kindle and notebook in one. Write directly in books with Active Canvas, take notes, convert handwriting to text, and summarise and refine notes with built-in AI tools.

Enjoy a 10.2″ glare-free display and distraction-free experience. Includes upgraded Premium Pen—no setup or charging needed.

SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Austrolia

DYSON

Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $395 (RRP $799) – 51% from Amazon Australia

TOTAL SUCKER

I can confirm that the Dyson V8 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is ace because I purchased it at a well-discounted price and have never looked back. It’s so handy to whip out and give your space a quick tidy up.

  • Powerful suction for versatile cleaning
  • Up to 40 minutes of fade-free power
  • Whole machine filtration
  • Hygienic ‘point and shoot’ bin emptying
  • Includes 1 cleaner head and 4 tools
SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

DYSON

Dyson OnTrac Over Ear Wireless Headphones: $845.47 from Amazon Australia

TRIED & TESTED

My work colleague had the good fortune of road testing the Dyson OnTrac Over Ear Wireless Headphones in the office and is looking now to add them to cart!

  • Lock out noise: 8 mics cancel up to 40dB for immersive sound
  • Long battery: Up to 55 hours with ANC on; quick charge adds hours fast
  • Wide sound range: 6Hz–21kHz with DSP for rich bass and clear highs
  • Customizable look: Change outer caps and ear cushions (sold separately)
  • Easy ANC control: Double-tap to switch between noise cancel and transparency modes
  • Clear calls: Dual mics isolate your voice for crisp sound anywhere
  • Auto off: Powers down after 30 mins idle to save battery
SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

NEW BALANCE

New Balance 857 V3: $182.93 (RRP $200) -9% from Amazon Australia

COOLEST KICKS

New Balance is a sneaker brand we love for both style and comfort.

  • ROLLBAR stability post system helps control rear-foot movement for enhanced support
  • Leather upper for style and durability
  • PU insert offers long-lasting comfort and support
  • Non-marking outsole
  • Adjustable lace closure for customised fit
SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

ROBOROCK

Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum & Mop: $973 from Amazon Australia

IN-HOUSE CLEANER

A robot vacuum in also on my wish list. While I like the convenience of a hand held one for quick tidy ups, one that does the job for me while I’m not even home is extremely appealing, and this Roborock Q8 Max+ Robot Vacuum & Mop is at the top of my list.

  • Customise mopping intensity by room via app
  • Smart Reactive Tech avoids obstacles smoothly
  • Powerful 5500 Pa suction with Carpet Boost
  • DuoRoller brushes reduce hair tangles on carpets
  • Control easily via app or voice commands
SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

THE NORTH FACE

The North Face Women’s Aconcagua 3: $349.99 from Amazon Australia

SNUG & STYLISH

This iconic branded puffer will keep you warm in winter year-on-year.

Seize the day in the updated Women’s Aconcagua Jacket—now made with 100% recycled fabric, 600-fill recycled down, and zoned insulation for warmth and mobility. Water-resistant with a DWR finish, it offers a flattering fit and sustainable design using over 75% responsibly sourced materials.

SHOP NOW
Credit: Amazon Australia

L’OREAL PARIS

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Power Serums Day & Night Duo Set: $54.95 from Amazon Australia

SKINCARE ESSENTIALS

Plump up and soften winter skin with the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Power Serums Day & Night Duo Set.

  • 2-piece Pure Hyaluronic Acid & Retinol Serums Set
  • Day and night anti-ageing face serums routine
  • Includes the Revitalift Filler Hyaluronic Acid Anti Wrinkle Serum 30ml & Revitalift Laser Pure Retinol Night Serum 30ml
  • Validated by dermatologists
  • Suitable for all skin types, even sensitive ones
SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

AMAZON

Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock: $94 (RRP$149) Early Prime Day Deal from Amazon Australia

SUPERSIZE YOUR PRIME DAY EXPERIENCE

Given that Alexa-enabled devices can assist in preparing for Prime Day, why not put your best foot forward with this handy device.

SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

PHILIPS

Philips 2000 Series Airfryer RapidAir 4.2ltrs: $132 (RRP $179) -26% from Amazon Australia

13-in-1 ways to cook… say no more!

This air fryer offers the opportunity for healthier meals with up to 90% less fat. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher safe, and has a handy touchscreen control and HomeID App. Cooking has never been easier!

SHOP HERE
Credit: Amazon Australia

PROJECT E BEAUTY

Project E Beauty LumaLux Face | Pro LED Light Therapy Mask: $625.52 from Amazon Australia

PUT YOUR BEST FACE FORWARD

LumaLux Face is a complete skincare solution that reduces fine lines, blemishes, hyperpigmentation, redness, scars, and evens skin tone. It features 9 LED wavelengths (460–1072 nm) combining red and infrared light for powerful anti-aging effects.

With 800 LEDs—400% more than average—it delivers full-face coverage for faster results. Plus, treatments take just 3 minutes, fitting easily into any routine.

SHOP NOW
