The ultimate beauty statement: Here’s how to get the most out of your fragrance

Fragrance is more than just a scent – it’s your ultimate beauty statement, and way to express yourself without saying a word.

The right fragrance can boost your confidence, turn heads, and make every moment feel a little more special. Personally, I don’t feel ready to head out the door until I’ve spritzed on my favourite scent.

And if you love a luxury scent but want to keep things budget-friendly, luxury-inspired scents are a fantastic way to enjoy similar vibes without the hefty price tag.

Ready to get the most out of your signature scent – whether it’s the original or a smart alternative?

Here are some easy tips to help your fragrance last longer, smell fresher, and truly reflect your unique style.

APPLY LIKE A PRO

Apply fragrance to clean, moisturised skin on pulse points (wrists, neck and behind ears). Don’t rub it in, but rather let it air dry to preserve it’s scent. For extra hold, gently mist on clothes or hair.

Reapply when the scent begins to fad (sually after four to six hours), or layer with a matching body mist for a boost. A travel-size atomiser is perfect for on-the-go touch-up. Try: Brarlos Refillable Mini Perfume Atomiser (3pack) $19.99 at Amazon Australia

Always try a fragrance on your skin – not just paper. Perfumes evolve with your body’s natural chemistry which is why their scents nay differ between wearers. Give them time to settle in after a spritz too.

(Credit: Getty)

LUXE FOR LESS

A trend that has emerged within the fragrance industry lately is luxury-inspired perfume brands offering quality dupes of iconic designer scents – at a fraction of he price.

These brands cater to scent lovers who seek the sophistication of high-end fragrances with the premium price tag. Here are some of my favourites…

(Credit: Designer Brands) Aphrodite EDP $12.99 from DB Designer Brands Inspired by the delicious scent of Burberry Goddess EDP which retails at around $132, this rich fragrance consists of sun-dried vanillas and lavender essence combine in a modern gourmand that’s sweet but strong. SHOP IT HERE (Credit: Aerre) After Hours EDP $45 from Aerre After Hours is our daring take on YSL’s Black Opium (RRP) $145 —pear, jasmine, and bold coffee wrapped in warm vanilla. Sensual, indulgent, unforgettable. Àerre is not affiliated with YSL. Inspired, not imitated. Shop it here (Credit: Zara) Apple Juice EDT $35.95 from Zara A lively and luscious floral-fruity fragrance. Bright notes of apple, orange, and pink grapefruit deliver a burst of freshness, while a delicate floral bouquet evokes sensuality and feminine elegance. This gorgeous scent is often likened to Chanel Chance Eau Tendre EDT which retails at around $180. SHOP it HEre

KNOW THE CONCENTRATION

Choose between longer-lasting intensity and a lighter, subtle scent.

Extrait de Parfum

Most concentrated, lasts the longest (6-12+ hours)

Extrait de Parfum is the most concentrated form of fragrance, containing typically 20-40% (or more) perfume oils. This high concentration means it offers a richer, deeper scent that lasts much longer on the skin—often all day—with just a small amount needed. It’s considered the most luxurious and intense option among perfume types.

Eau de Parfum (EDP)

Balanced longevity and projection (4-8 hours)

au de Parfum (EDP) contains about 15-20% perfume oils, making it more concentrated than Eau de Toilette but lighter than Extrait de Parfum. This balance gives it a richer scent that lasts longer—typically around 4 to 8 hours—making it ideal for both day and evening wear.

Eau De Toilette (EDT)

Lighter, often fresher (2-4 hours)

Eau de Toilette (EDT) usually contains about 5-15% perfume oils, making it lighter and more refreshing than Eau de Parfum or Extrait de Parfum. It offers a bright, fresh scent that typically lasts around 2 to 4 hours, perfect for casual or daytime use.

Cologne/Splash

Very light, short-lived (1-2 hours)

Cologne or Splash has the lowest concentration of fragrance oils, usually around 2-5%. This makes it very light and refreshing but also the shortest-lasting, typically fading within 1 to 2 hours. It’s perfect for a quick, subtle scent boost throughout the day.

LAYERING MAKES SENSE!

(Credit: Big W) Lancome La Vie Est Belle Gift Set Eau De Parfum and Body Lotion $161.10 from Big W LAYER UPON LAYER For maximum effect, gradually build up your scent. If your fragrance comes with a matching lotion, use it as your first layer – as this helps the scent last much longer. Add one to your wish list or consider it as a gift for a loved one. SHOP IT HERE (Credit: Mecca) Mecca Max Optimist Fragrance Mist Holiday Heatwave $32 from Mecca MAGIC IN A MIST Use a body mist when you want a more casual scent that won’t overwhelm. Body mists are perfect for hot weather, close-contact settings (like work or the gym), or when you are keen to layer multiple products. They’re gentler on sensitive skin, more affordable for everyday use and easy to reapply without feeling too heavy. SHOP IT HERE Advertisement (Credit: Ego Pharmaceuticals) Ego QV Ceremides Lotion $14.49 from Chemist Warehouse DON’T DISRUPT THE SCENT If no matching lotion exists, choose a neutral body oil (jojoba or almond) or fragrance-free moisturiser. SHOP IT HERE

