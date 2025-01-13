7 sunglasses brands to keep your eye on this summer

Whether you’re chasing the sun on a yacht or lounging by the pool on a hot summer’s day, sunglasses are the one item we can’t do without.
Perfect for blocking out those harsh rays – while also adding a cool element to our aesthetic – a pair of sunnies are an absolute summer must-have.
But there are a select few sunglasses brands we tend to gravitate to when comes to certain styles, quality and lens types, which can make or break the summer experience.
Which brands have the best sunglasses?
To help you find the perfect pair of sunnies to add to your summer repertoire, we’ve curated a list of some of the best sunglasses brands in Australia.
For a covetable range of feminine, fashion-forward frames, look no further than Sydney-born sunglasses label Luv Lou. From bold cat-eye frames to nostalgic oval and round glasses, there are a range of styles to choose from.
Le Specs has garnered a cult following thanks to its cutting-edge, contemporary eyewear collections at an affordable price. The brand boasts a cadre of celebrity fans, including Beyoncé, Olivia Palermo and Kate Moss, to name a few.
A favourite among the likes of James Dean (in 1955’s Rebel Without a Cause) and Audrey Hepburn (in 1961’s Breakfast at Tiffany’s), Ray-Ban has cemented itself as one of the most instantly recognisable fashion items in history.
Oakley is one of the most popular sports eyewear brands in the market, boasting part-goggles and part-sunglasses designs that are loved by sports stars like tennis star Andre Agassi and basketball champion Michael Jordan.
Inspired by the Polo Ralph Lauren clothing aesthetic, the Polo Eyewear Collection captures the same refined, timeless sensibility. A high-end collection; expect a mix of classically emblematic shapes, such as the aviator, with fresh colours for designs that represent authentic, lasting style.
No matter what shape you’re into at the moment, Quay has all kinds of shady silhouettes to suit your style. Whether it’s classic aviator sunglasses you’re after or round, square, rectangle, and shield sunnies, the brand has you covered.
Oliver Peoples is a quintessential symbol of Los Angeles synonymous with an old-school vintage aesthetic. The sunglasses are crafted in Italy from the most decadent materials to ensure you find a pair that will last a lifetime.
