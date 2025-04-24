Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Women everywhere know the struggle of sweating and shimmying in a change room, trying our best to squeeze into jeans that looked like they would be the perfect fit. At least, I know I sure have.

Advertisement

Yet, despite the struggle, I always seem to find myself going back time and time again, trying to find the best pair of jeans.

That’s because when you do find them, a great pair of jeans can really change your life. Okay, maybe not your life… but the right curve-hugging, confidence-boosting jeans make you feel like you can conquer anything the day throws at you.

While there are a lot of things to consider when shopping for a new pair of jeans, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up the best jeans for women. Whether you’re after a classic silhouette or something a little trendier, we’ve got you covered.

The best jeans for women in Australia

01 Original Straight Jean $139.95 at Rollas We all know that trends come and go, but you can truly never go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans. Rollas Original Straight Jean offers a high-rise waist and a comfort fit, which they describe as a slightly more comfortable fit than your typical rigid denim. The style is great with a casual sneaker or dressed up with a heel or boot for a night out. Sizes: 5 to 14 Colours: Brad Blue, City Lights, Rinse Black Materials: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane Key features: High waist

Available in regular or long length

Holds shape but offers small amount of stretch

30-day returns and free exchanges within Australia Also available at: $139.95 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

Advertisement

02 JW ANDERSON Straight Jeans $59.90 at Uniqlo The Uniqlo x JW ANDERSON Straight Jeans are a great way to get your hands on luxury denim for less. The universally flattering design is the ultimate addition to any wardrobe because it suits every body shape and won’t go out of style anytime soon. While these jeans only come in one length, Uniqlo offer an alterations service when purchasing any jeans or pants, so you can have your jeans tailored to the perfect length. Sizes: 24 inch to 34 inch Colours: Blue Wave Rinse, Blue Swell, Midnight Gaze Materials: 100% Cotton Key features: Mid-rise

Regular fit

31-inch length

Alterations available SHOP NOW

03 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $129.95 at Levi’s Levi’s is a classic brand for a reason. If you’re looking for a pair of timeless skinny jeans, look no further than the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans. The soft yet supportive denim ensures that you are flattered from all angles – and there’s even a built-in tummy panel to help smooth the area for those of us who are concerned about our lower belly. Sizes: 24 inch to 34 inch Colours: Blue Wave Rinse, Blue Swell, Midnight Gaze Materials: 73% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 1% LYCRA Key features: 30 or 32-inch length

Built-in tummy panel that flatters, smooths and supports

Helps shape the hips and thighs

Super soft material Also available at: $90.96 from The Iconic

$65 from Myer SHOP NOW

04 Relaxed Wide Jean $69.99 at Cotton On These Cotton On jeans are great for those who are looking for ultimate comfort. The relaxed, wide leg is perfect for everyday wear and great to balance out an hourglass body shape. A wide-leg jean is super versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Sizes: 4 to 24 Colours: Pearl Blue, Breeze Blue Worn, Blue Dusk, Pure Blue, Graphite Black Materials: 100% Cotton Key features: Mid-rise, relaxed fit

Made with 30% recycled cotton

79cm inseam length Also available at: $69.99 from The Iconic SHOP NOW

05 Kara Boot $199.95 at Neuw The Neuw Kara Boot jeans are a dream come true for short, curvy body shapes (but really, they suit everyone). The style elongates the legs and balances out the top half of the body while still enhancing your natural curves. The comfort denim fabrication means they’re immediately comfortable (no wearing in required), and you’ll find the subtle stretch means these jeans mould to your body in no time. Sizes: 6 to 14 Colours: Theory, Prudence, Stay Black Materials: 93% Cotton, 5% EME & 2% Elastane Key features: Slim-fit, mid-rise

Comfort-stretch denim

Extended length creates an elongated look Also available at: $199.95 from Glue Store

$199.95 from The Iconic

$199.99 from David Jones SHOP NOW

Advertisement

06 95 Mid Barrel Jeans $129.95 at Abrand Sometimes the best jeans are the ones we least expect. That’s certainly the case with Abrand’s 95 Mid Barrel Jeans. While the barrel leg style might look a little intimidating to those who haven’t tried them before, they’re great for women with a pear or hourglass shape. They sit looser around the thighs than a traditional pair of jeans, and can provide an overall balance to the body’s silhouette. Pop these barrel jeans on with a trendy sneaker and you’ll be ready to take on the day. Sizes: 4 to 18 Colours: Tara, Kendall, Sophie Materials: 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 2% Viscose, 1% Elastane Key features: Mid-rise, relaxed fit

Moulds to the body

Non-stretch, rigid denim

Tapered finish below the ankle Also available at: $90.96 from The Iconic

$90.97 from General Pants

$129.95 from Glue Store SHOP NOW

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.