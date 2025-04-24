Women everywhere know the struggle of sweating and shimmying in a change room, trying our best to squeeze into jeans that looked like they would be the perfect fit. At least, I know I sure have.
Yet, despite the struggle, I always seem to find myself going back time and time again, trying to find the best pair of jeans.
That’s because when you do find them, a great pair of jeans can really change your life. Okay, maybe not your life… but the right curve-hugging, confidence-boosting jeans make you feel like you can conquer anything the day throws at you.
While there are a lot of things to consider when shopping for a new pair of jeans, we’ve made it easy for you by rounding up the best jeans for women. Whether you’re after a classic silhouette or something a little trendier, we’ve got you covered.
The best jeans for women in Australia
01
Original Straight Jean
$139.95 at Rollas
We all know that trends come and go, but you can truly never go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans. Rollas Original Straight Jean offers a high-rise waist and a comfort fit, which they describe as a slightly more comfortable fit than your typical rigid denim. The style is great with a casual sneaker or dressed up with a heel or boot for a night out.
Sizes: 5 to 14
Colours: Brad Blue, City Lights, Rinse Black
Materials: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane
Key features:
- High waist
- Available in regular or long length
- Holds shape but offers small amount of stretch
- 30-day returns and free exchanges within Australia
Also available at:
- $139.95 from The Iconic
02
JW ANDERSON Straight Jeans
$59.90 at Uniqlo
The Uniqlo x JW ANDERSON Straight Jeans are a great way to get your hands on luxury denim for less. The universally flattering design is the ultimate addition to any wardrobe because it suits every body shape and won’t go out of style anytime soon.
While these jeans only come in one length, Uniqlo offer an alterations service when purchasing any jeans or pants, so you can have your jeans tailored to the perfect length.
Sizes: 24 inch to 34 inch
Colours: Blue Wave Rinse, Blue Swell, Midnight Gaze
Materials: 100% Cotton
Key features:
- Mid-rise
- Regular fit
- 31-inch length
- Alterations available
03
311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
$129.95 at Levi’s
Levi’s is a classic brand for a reason. If you’re looking for a pair of timeless skinny jeans, look no further than the 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans. The soft yet supportive denim ensures that you are flattered from all angles – and there’s even a built-in tummy panel to help smooth the area for those of us who are concerned about our lower belly.
Sizes: 24 inch to 34 inch
Colours: Blue Wave Rinse, Blue Swell, Midnight Gaze
Materials: 73% Cotton, 26% Polyester, 1% LYCRA
Key features:
- 30 or 32-inch length
- Built-in tummy panel that flatters, smooths and supports
- Helps shape the hips and thighs
- Super soft material
Also available at:
- $90.96 from The Iconic
- $65 from Myer
04
Relaxed Wide Jean
$69.99 at Cotton On
These Cotton On jeans are great for those who are looking for ultimate comfort. The relaxed, wide leg is perfect for everyday wear and great to balance out an hourglass body shape. A wide-leg jean is super versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion.
Sizes: 4 to 24
Colours: Pearl Blue, Breeze Blue Worn, Blue Dusk, Pure Blue, Graphite Black
Materials: 100% Cotton
Key features:
- Mid-rise, relaxed fit
- Made with 30% recycled cotton
- 79cm inseam length
Also available at:
- $69.99 from The Iconic
05
Kara Boot
$199.95 at Neuw
The Neuw Kara Boot jeans are a dream come true for short, curvy body shapes (but really, they suit everyone). The style elongates the legs and balances out the top half of the body while still enhancing your natural curves. The comfort denim fabrication means they’re immediately comfortable (no wearing in required), and you’ll find the subtle stretch means these jeans mould to your body in no time.
Sizes: 6 to 14
Colours: Theory, Prudence, Stay Black
Materials: 93% Cotton, 5% EME & 2% Elastane
Key features:
- Slim-fit, mid-rise
- Comfort-stretch denim
- Extended length creates an elongated look
Also available at:
- $199.95 from Glue Store
- $199.95 from The Iconic
- $199.99 from David Jones
06
95 Mid Barrel Jeans
$129.95 at Abrand
Sometimes the best jeans are the ones we least expect. That’s certainly the case with Abrand’s 95 Mid Barrel Jeans. While the barrel leg style might look a little intimidating to those who haven’t tried them before, they’re great for women with a pear or hourglass shape. They sit looser around the thighs than a traditional pair of jeans, and can provide an overall balance to the body’s silhouette. Pop these barrel jeans on with a trendy sneaker and you’ll be ready to take on the day.
Sizes: 4 to 18
Colours: Tara, Kendall, Sophie
Materials: 81% Cotton, 16% Polyester, 2% Viscose, 1% Elastane
Key features:
- Mid-rise, relaxed fit
- Moulds to the body
- Non-stretch, rigid denim
- Tapered finish below the ankle
Also available at:
- $90.96 from The Iconic
- $90.97 from General Pants
- $129.95 from Glue Store