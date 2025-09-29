Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Your kitchen probably has all the basics, but there are some amazing gadgets out there that could make cooking so much easier. These aren’t the obvious tools everyone talks about – they’re the clever little devices that solve everyday cooking problems you might not have even noticed.

From cutting prep time in half to helping you cook like a pro, these hidden gems can transform how you work in the kitchen. Discover 10 gadgets that will change the way you cook!

01 Ninja Swirl By CREAMi $549.99 at Ninja Kitchen The Ninja CREAMi Swirl turns almost anything into ice cream, soft serve, and much more at the touch of a button. Bring the ice cream shop to your countertop with Creamify Technology – now with soft serve. From one ingredient fruit sorbets to protein packed, low calorie desserts, create customisable treats as unique as you are. Customise flavour, control ingredients, and create classic scooped or swirled treats— the possibilities are endless. SHOP NOW

02 Herb Scissors Set $29.72 at Amazon Forget trying to cut your herbs with a knife on a chopping board, and get uniform, finely cut pieces of leaves with these fancy five-blade scissors. SHOP NOW

03 2 Pack Butter Spreader $15.57 at Amazon Have you ever noticed how a normal knife isn’t curved enough to completely encase your barbecue corn in butter when spreading it on? We certainly have. This nifty tool allows you to perfectly spread butter on your corn without missing a spot. SHOP NOW

04 9 Holes Herb Leaf Stripper Tool $13.68 at Amazon Why waste time picking leaves off the stem when this handy tool can do it for you? The different sized holes work for different herbs! SHOP NOW

05 THAT Butter Knife, Heat Transfer, Copper Alloy Titanium Treatment $72.67 at Amazon You’ll never have to try and spread cold butter again with this self-heating tool in your oddments drawer. It also works with cheese and ice-cream. SHOP NOW

06 Suuker Melon Baller Scoop Set $6.59 at Amazon Slice and eat your melon wedge all in one go with this convenient combo. You can also use the ‘blade’ part of the utensil to create nice, thin ribbons of fruit for fancy platters. SHOP NOW

