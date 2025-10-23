The best Dyson dupes in Australia for hair, home, and air

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Dyson has earned its spot as the it brand for hair tools, vacuums and air purifiers, with chic designs and swoon-worthy results. But let’s be honest: the price tags can feel like a personal attack.

Luckily, the internet (and TikTok in particular) has introduced us to Dyson dupes. And not the dodgy kind that mysteriously melt after one use; we’re talking clever, budget-friendly alternatives that look and perform surprisingly close to the real deal.

From blowout wands that give the Airwrap a run for its money to cordless vacuums that suck up everything except your savings, we’ve hunted down the best Dyson dupes available in Australia.

Sofia Richie Grainge is a fan of the Shark FlexStyle, a stylish and wallet-friendly alternative to the Dyson Airwrap. Image: TikTok

The best Dyson dupes in Australia

The vacuums that are giving Dyson competition

Dyson dupes are having a moment, and these cordless picks are the ones everyone’s adding to cart. The Shark Cordless Vacuum is a favourite thanks to its strong suction and self-cleaning brush roll, which helps prevent hair and debris from wrapping around the roller during use.

Meanwhile, the Dreame R10 Pure Cordless Vacuum has up to 120 AW suction power and up to 60 minutes of runtime in cordless mode, and the BISSELL PowerClean FurGuard 280W is perfect for those stubborn pet hairs.

The best Airwrap alternatives for effortless styling

Who says you need to spend a small fortune for bouncy, salon-worthy hair? The Mermade Aircurl is a TikTok favourite, giving curls, volume, and frizz-free shine with clever air-powered technology. The Shark FlexStyle doubles as a multi-styler with curlers, a diffuser, and adjustable heat settings, perfect for every hair type.

For a budget-friendly powerhouse, the Dreame Dazzle delivers strong performance, temperature control, and versatile attachments. And the Revlon One-Step Blowout keeps things classic and effortless, combining a dryer and brush for instant body and shine.

Affordable air purifiers for a fresher living space

These affordable air purifiers combine smart features, HEPA filtration, and sleek designs to keep your living space fresh, whether you’re tackling dust, allergens, or pet hair.

From trusted brands like Philips and Coway to budget-friendly favourites like Levoit and Kogan, there’s an option to suit every room, and every wallet.

Which brand is similar to Dyson? When it comes to brands similar to Dyson, a few names keep popping up for their sleek designs and high performance. For hair tools, Shark, Dreame, and Revlon offer clever, budget-friendly alternatives that deliver salon-worthy results without the premium price tag.



For vacuums, Shark and Dreame are still go-to picks, combining strong suction and smart features at a fraction of Dyson’s cost. And for air purifiers, brands like Philips, Coway, and Levoit are giving Dyson a run for its money, keeping your home fresh and your wallet happy.

