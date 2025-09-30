How Jane Bunn’s health kick sparked a stunning new look

Jane Bunn stole the show at the 2025 Brownlow Medal, stepping onto the red carpet in a sleek Victoria Beckham gown and turning heads with her radiant new look. But for the Channel 7 weather presenter, the moment was about much more than a dress, it was the result of a personal health journey that has left her feeling stronger, happier and more confident than ever.

The 46-year-old meteorologist revealed to the Herald Sun that her transformation comes down to a renewed focus on wellbeing. “For the past few months I’ve really been prioritising my health, and that shift has brought so much energy and joy into my life,” she told the publication. “I feel strong, balanced and genuinely happy.”

Jane Bunn stole the show at the 2025 Brownlow Medal. (Credit: Instagram)

At the Brownlow, Bunn dazzled in her black ruched frock, styled with a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace (a gift from her mum) and a chic blonde bob coiffed by Jamie Minney. She thanked her styling team on Instagram with a post captioned simply: “Brownlow 2025. Big thank you to my amazing team.” Fans quickly flooded the comments, praising her slimmer figure and asking for the secret behind her glow.

Bunn has long credited her fitness routine for keeping her in shape. Back in 2022, she told the Herald Sun she was “addicted” to her trainer and incorporated barre, Pilates and HIIT sessions into her week before heading on-air. It’s a commitment she’s maintained, combining high-intensity workouts with healthy lifestyle habits that leave her feeling energised both on and off camera.

Bunn has long credited her fitness routine for keeping her in shape. (Credit: Instagram)

While she’s now celebrated as one of Australia’s most popular weather presenters, Bunn hasn’t always felt body confident. Speaking to the Sunday Herald Sun in 2019, she admitted, “There is confidence, but there is always that lack of confidence that is in the back of your mind — it is always there.” She recalled growing up as a ballet dancer, feeling insecure about her appearance, and only later finding her stride with the help of stylists, hair, and makeup teams at Channel 7.

Now, though, she says she understands her body and embraces it. “I am much happier with photos of me now that I am older because I understand how this body works and what we can do with it or can’t do with it,” she told the paper at the time.

Jane Bunn attends the 65th TV WEEK Logie Awards.

Since joining Seven Melbourne in 2014, Bunn has built not just a cult following (complete with online fan groups) but also a reputation as a trusted face on nightly news. Married to IT consultant Michael, she balances her busy on-air schedule with fitness, family and now, a fresh sense of confidence.

For Jane, the Brownlow wasn’t just another red carpet appearance; it was a milestone moment in her transformation journey. As she put it herself: “I feel strong, balanced and genuinely happy.”

