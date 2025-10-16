EXCLUSIVE: Ariarne Titmus retires from swimming for love!

Aussie sensation Ariarne Titmus has shocked the sporting world by announcing her retirement from all swimming at the age of just 25.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday morning, the four-time Olympic gold medallist says the decision to step away from her sport was not an easy one, describing it as a “really tough one, but one that I’m really happy with’, telling the world “I never thought Paris would be my last Olympic Games”.

For the little girl from Tasmania who dared to dream big, Woman’s Day can now exclusively reveal the real reason why she’s decided to hang up the goggles for good.

According to a close source, Arnie, or the Terminator as she’s been lovingly dubbed throughout her career, is now ready to settle down with her soulmate and boyfriend of one year, Melbourne based investment analyst Mac Powell.

“Arnie has found the real true love of her life – swimming was her first love but Mac has swept her off her feet and is the real deal – and by the looks of things that is the next big announcement for them – she’s ready to tie the knot!” the source shares.

(Credit: Instagram)

“Arnie’s mum and dad Robyn and Steve, and sister Mia all adore Mac, as his family, who also live in Queensland, are smitten with Arnie – it’s like this is the fairytale Arnie dreamed of growing up.

“Her entire focus has changed – so many of her friends are getting married and having babies and now that she has Mac, who absolutely worships her, the idea of swimming up and down a black line is no longer her priority.”

And the world it would seem is her oyster – her shock retirement comes just hours after Nine Network revealed that Ariarne will feature in their racy new series set to air next year, Shark!, which the network announced at its annual upfront event in Sydney last night.

“Nine has had her in their sights for years – she’s got so much talent and she will no doubt be a part of their official Olympic commentary team for at least the next two Olympics,” the source explains.

“She’ll no doubt be front-and-centre for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games too – she has made the city her home since the family moved from Tasmania when she was 14 to pursue her Olympic dream with coach Dean Boxall.

“And she is a sponsor’s dream, and has made a fortune at swimming with some very lucrative endorsement deals like Harvey Norman and Nike – and you can be certain they will all be sticking with their golden girl.

“And she is poised to make a whole lot more money over these next few years – but at the end of the day she’s made no secret she just wants to get married and start a family – Arnie was born to be a mum!”

And what a career Ariarne has had – she is the current 200m freestyle world record holder and has an impressive haul of 33 international medals including eight Olympic medals (four gold, three silver, one bronze), nine World Championship medals (four gold, two silver, three bronze) and eight Commonwealth Games medals (seven gold, one silver.

When announcing her retirement on social media, Ariarne revealed, “I always intended to return. I never thought Paris would be my last Olympic Games.”

She continued, “Having these 12 months away, I’ve really had the chance to explore what life’s like without swimming. That was always my intention.

“I love swimming, I’ve always loved swimming. It’s been my passion since I was a little girl.

“But I’ve taken some time away from the sport and realised some things in my life, that have always been important to me, are just a little bit more important to me now than swimming.”

