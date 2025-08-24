Pulling back the curtain on Stephen Peacocke’s notoriously private family life

Despite living in the spotlight as a popular actor following his stint as Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton on Home And Away, Stephen Peacocke is an expert at keeping his personal life and family private.

In the 10 years since Peacocke drove off into the sunset ending his time on Home And Away he’s been busy with more roles and growing his family.

In 2026 he will resume his role as Darryl ‘Brax’ Braxton on Home And Away alongside co-star Bonnie Sveen who plays Ricky Sharpe.

Does the Australian actor have a child? Who is Stephen Peacocke married to? We investigate.

Stephen and Bridgette married in 2014. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Sorry ladies, but Stephen’s heart has been captured and it has been for nearly two decades.

Stephen met his soulmate, Bridgette Sneddon while studying at the University of Western Sydney and have been in a relationship since 2005.

On March 7, 2014, Stephen got down on one knee and asked Bridgette for her hand. She said yes of course.

A few months later on December 24, 2014 the pair exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony – a day which Stephen has described as the “best day” of his life.

Stephen is a first time dad to a little girl. (Image: Getty) (Credit: (Image: Getty))

Dedicated Home And Away may even recognise Bridgette as she starred on the drama series as Sophie Taylor from 2014 to 2015 – the same year in which Stephen decided to leave the show.

In mid-2023, speculation grew regarding Stephen’s family life after our sister site New Idea obtained images of Bridgette with a baby girl in Broken Hill, NSW. The location where Stephen’s new series, RFDS was being filmed.

In the images, the little blonde girl was protected from the cold weather in a purple tracksuit and white puffer jacket. While we still don’t know her name, the child was wearing a pink beanie which the letter ‘O’ knitted on it. Could her name begin with ‘O’?

It’s believed the girl was born sometime in 2022. But it took until August 2023 for Stephen to openly talked about fatherhood.

“You take it in your stride,” he confessed on being a first-time dad.

“It’s a bit less sleep but it is all good.”

The three time TV Week Logie award winner returns to Home and Away in 2026.

We are thrilled to discover that Stephen is living a quite family life, and while we cannot wait to know more, we will be patient.

