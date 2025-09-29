Pete’s back in Broken Hill on RFDS – and he has to land a plane on his own!

Pete (Stephen Peacocke) makes his long-awaited return to Broken Hill in a new episode of RFDS. He maintains it is only temporary to help his pregnant niece, Taylor (Sofia Nolan), who is one kidney short after being injured at the scene of the mass casualty bus crash. But is there something more to his big move? Especially after discovering Eliza (Emma Hamilton) is loved up with firefighter Ryan (Rick Davies).

Meanwhile, Anna (Elena Carapetis) leads a growing public outcry over Eliza’s decision to save the now-charged bus driver over Anna’s son. This growing discontent becomes glaringly obvious when Eliza treats a patient with head injuries who appears to have fallen from his horse, but may have been drinking. The man’s daughter questions Eliza’s assessment and skills, and accuses her of leaving him behind like she did the boy at the bus crash.

“She’s facing a lot of backlash from the community, and also feeling rejected from her home,” Emma Hamilton tells TV WEEK. “For her, that’s heartbreaking because she wants nothing more than to make Broken Hill her home.”

On the way back from a patient retrieval, a bickering Wayne (Rob Collins) and Pete have to put their differences aside when the plane hits turbulence, knocking pilot Graham (Rodney Afif) unconscious.

With a mid-air emergency unfolding, Pete needs help from a shaken Mira (Ash Ricardo) on the ground to get the plane back to base in one piece – before the fuel runs out. Recently returned from maternity leave and scared of losing Wayne, Mira has lost confidence in herself.

“I got my pilot’s licence in preparation,” Stephen laughs. “No, I didn’t, but every one of those flight nurses has to be able to land the plane. That’s something they’re trained to do in the case of an emergency. And when [RFDS creator] Ian Meadows told me he’d written that, I quietly started feeling very nervous, but thanked him as well because I knew it was going to be a ripper episode.”

