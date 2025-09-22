RFDS: Stephen Peacocke on season three which starts with a… crash?

Hit medical drama RFDS is back with a bang – or is that a crash? When the bus Pete is travelling on runs off the road on a remote desert highway, he is reunited with his former Royal Flying Doctor Service colleagues as they struggle to treat multiple critical injuries.

In the exciting season three premiere, one year has passed since Pete (Stephen Peacocke) was suspended for medical misconduct. He’s been staying under the radar in Adelaide, where he’s been retraining as a nurse. No-one has seen or heard from him since he left Broken Hill.

Pete helps pull the bus driver to safety. (Credit: CH7)

“He’s planted himself in Adelaide as a circuit breaker and to also, a bit more selfishly, get away from Eliza,” Stephen tells TV WEEK.

But fate intervenes in unexpected circumstances and forces an awkward reunion.

Eliza leads the RFDS team into action. (Credit: CH7)

With lives at stake, the team have to put their personal differences aside to save lives – and what they choose to do could have a lasting impact.

“It’s a huge shock,” Emma Hamilton, who plays Eliza, says of seeing her former flame. “Suddenly, he’s right there in front of her, and they’re in the middle of a major tragedy. It’s also made slightly awkward by the fact that her firefighter boyfriend, Ryan, played by the lovely Rick Davies, is also at the crash as the scene commander.”

A young girl loses her leg in the accident. (Credit: CH7)

“Pete is meeting them all on the battlefield, as it were, and they’ve got to make some pretty big decisions,” Stephen says.

“The decisions made at this location, at this crash scene, reverberate through the rest of the season.”

With night falling and resources stretched, things go from bad to worse as Pete’s pregnant niece, Taylor (Sofia Nolan), is injured in the chaos. With space in the plane limited, Eliza has to decide who to take… and who will be left behind. She makes the call to stay on the ground with a young man (Luke Furlan) who has a catastrophic head trauma, while his sister, Poppy (Luca Sardelis), whose leg has been amputated, is flown to hospital. It’s a choice their devastated mother (Elena Carapetis) begs a stoic Eliza to change.

