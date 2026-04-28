Neighbours’ most infamous portrait is up for auction — And it’s for a good cause

Ever wanted to own a piece of Neighbours history? Well, now is your chance.

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For 40 years, the Aussie soap Neighbours was a popular weekday treat for audiences before its final episode in December 2025. Now, Dementia Australia is auctioning off one of the most iconic props from the beloved series — the portrait of Mrs Nell Mangel — to raise money for the charity.

To refresh your memory, the particularly unflattering portrait was painted by character Helen Daniels (Anne Haddy) in 1987. Despite Mrs Mangel (Vivean Gray) calling the paining “a monstrosity”, the painting became a fixture of Ramsay Street and a beloved in-joke for the remainder of the series.

After the series came to an end, the iconic painting was gifted to Annie Jones, who played Mrs Mangel’s granddaughter, Jane Harris, on the show. Now, Annie is donating it to the charity.

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“Supporting people living with dementia, their families and carers is something I care deeply about,” Annie explained.

“I also can’t wait to see the reactions from fans and see where this beloved painting ends up going.”

The painting — which has been signed by key cast members including Jackie Woodburne, Takaya Honda and Rebekah Elmaloglou, to name a few– is currently being auctioned on eBay, along with a letter from Neighbours producer Andrew Thompson and an authenticity letter from Annie Jones.

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For the team at Dementia Australia, the auction is an exciting way to fundraise for the important cause.

“For many Australians and fans around the world, Neighbours was a part of daily life for decades,” Dr Kaele Stokes, the Executive Director Services, Engagement and Research of Dementia Australia said.

“Now, fans can own an iconic piece of the show’s history while helping to support families impacted by dementia, which is the leading cause of death in Australia.”

The painting is signed by some of Neighbour’s most iconic stars. (Image: Supplied)

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At the time of writing, the highest bid for the painting sits at $7,000 AUD. The auction will run until 9am AEST on Monday, May 4 2026.

You can check it out HERE.

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