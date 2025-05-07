Nothing hurts quite like the death of your favourite television character.

Whether it’s a tragic accident you never saw coming or a slow drawn out goodbye, farewelling a favourite can haunt us forever.

How can we forget the horrific car accident that took Claire McLeod’s life on McLeod’s Daughters or the shattering realisation the John Doe fighting for his life at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital was in fact George O’Malley in Grey’s Anatomy?

Grab the tissues, and take a painful stroll down memory lane with the most shocking and heartbreaking deaths on our screens…

