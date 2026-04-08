‘Candice is furious’: The fallout from David Warner’s alleged drink driving arrest

Test cricketer David Warner has been charged with mid-range drink-driving after a random breath test on Sunday afternoon, The Daily Telegraph claims.

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NSW Police were conducting random breath tests on Malabar Rd at Maroubra, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, at about 5.30pm on Sunday when they spotted a van pulling over before reaching the testing site.

Officers approached the van and the driver allegedly identified himself as the 39-year-old former Australian opening batsman. When they gave the cricketing great a random breath test, it returned a positive result.

David allegedly told officers he’d had three glasses of wine at a friend’s house before attempting to drive back to his Maroubra home.

David was driving home on Sunday when he was random breath tested. Credit: Instagram.

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The test cricketer was taken back to Maroubra Police Station, where he allegedly blew 0.104, which is more than twice the legal limit.

He was charged with mid-range drink driving and will be required to appear at the Downing Centre on May 7.

Now, a source close to the Warner family has exclusively told Woman’s Day that David’s drink-driving charge has only caused more issues on the home front between David and his wife of 11 years, Candice Warner.

“Candice is furious… things aren’t great there,” they dished. “She struggles when he is away so much and then returns and it changes the dynamic in the family home.

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“Everyone is worried that the marriage is struggling.”

Another insider said the incident really hasn’t gone down well with Candice as she is so against drinking and driving.

“She drums into their three girls — Ivy, 11, Indi, 10, and Isla, 6, — that laws are in place not to break, so this will really rock her to the core,” they said.

“Candice is someone who has always been a stickler for keeping to the rules. It was Sunday afternoon and Dave was only metres from the family’s luxury $15 million mansion when they got him. Candice would be most concerned that he could have been in an accident and even hurt someone.”

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The insider also said the van David was reportedly driving at the time was the vehicle the couple purchased to drive the kids around.

“I think Dave would rather have spent the night in the watchhouse than face the wrath of Candice! It is one of those cases where he was almost home — he was reportedly driving a van which will incense Candice even more. That’s the vehicle they bought to ferry the kids around with their mates for school sport.

“He registered a 0.104 reading, which is the equivalent to 4-6 standard drinks for an average size male — in this day and age with rideshare apps a dime a dozen, Dave should’ve known better than to take such a big risk.

The incident has allegedly caused tension on the home front. Credit: Instagram.

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“He has a lot at stake with his TV commitments and ongoing sponsorship deals — he no doubt has learned a very important lesson — unfortunately, the hard way.”

Those close to the family say that David retiring from almost all forms of cricket has changed the dynamic of the family home.

“Candice has a very busy life, and she had become so used to him being away for months at a time — she ran that household with military precision, and all of a sudden Dave is home 24/7, so it has been a real adjustment for them,” they spilled.

“She used to love when he came home from being on tour because she knew he’d be off again within weeks. It also weighs heavily that they are no longer seen as the power couple they once were. Candice’s main priority is being the best mum she can be and to ultimately be a strong role model for the girls.”

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David retired from international cricket in 2024 to spend more time with his young family.

I’m feeling great,” he said during a press conference announcing the news.

“It’s a great decision I think I’ve made. I’ve got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I think I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something I had said through the World Cup, get through that and winning that in India is a massive achievement.

“I make that decision as well today to retire from those forms, which does allow me to play in some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit. I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time and they need someone, I’m going to be available.”

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