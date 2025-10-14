EXCLUSIVE: The Block’s Alicia breaks down as auction day looms: ‘I just want it to be over’

As the finale of The Block 2025 looms, the pressure has shattered house four’s normally-bubbly Alicia.

Advertisement

Sources close to the Queensland-based contestant reveal that her attendance at the auction is now “absolutely being questioned. And rightfully so!”

(Credit: Nine)

According to friends, the mum-of-three has been crushed by relentless online trolling and behind-the-scenes pressures as the series reaches its explosive conclusion.

“She’s been absolutely broken by this experience,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “One day she just slept because it was easier than crying and the next she spent the whole day in tears. Now Alicia feels severe anxiety any time she has to leave the house and is living in fear that someone will recognise her and shout abuse.”

Advertisement

Those in Alicia’s inner circle say she’s been blindsided by how the series has unfolded, with several former contestants privately warning her she’s being “walked into a disaster auction”.

Their advice? “Listen to your heart and your instincts – is this the right move for your family?”

“A few past Blockheads have told her to make the boss move and skip the required week of filming,” the source reveals. “They’ve said she needs to protect herself mentally and emotionally because it’s clear she’s been set up to fail.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

While Alicia initially remained determined to finish what she started, the emotional toll has become overwhelming.

“At her brother’s 40th last week she was literally shaking in the corner,” the friend adds. “She keeps saying her kids don’t deserve to see her like this – they have seen their parents put through the ringer. The family never signed up for this kind of mean spirited attention and they both have questioned every single action they have made.”

“They both left filming earlier this year confident that everything they had done on the show had come from a good place. Yet it all feels flipped. At times Alicia has questioned herself when watching the episodes back with Sonny having to remind her that not everything is being shown.

“Alicia keeps telling herself she’s strong and won’t let these people beat her,” says the insider. “She knows she’s better than that.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Nine)

And while much of the attention has been brutal, not everyone has turned against her.

“A stranger yelled out, ‘I bloody love you! Stay authentic!’ when she was out the other day,” the friend laughs. “That moment made her smile for the first time in days.”

With The Block’s tense auction day approaching, those closest to Alicia say she’s leaning heavily on family and a tight circle of trusted friends to get through what she’s calling “the roughest few weeks” of her life.

Advertisement

“She’s genuinely considering whether she’ll even go to auction,” our TV insider confirms. “That’s how bad things have become.”

Meanwhile, Channel Nine is pulling out all the stops to secure her attendance – including disabling social media comments and reassuring her that, “for every one person who hates you, there are one hundred who love you.”

“They know the auction will fall flat without Sonny and Alicia and I’d wager Channel Nine would fly them in a private jet if that’s what it takes to complete their story arc,” confirms a source at The Block HQ.

One thing the couple vowed from the beginning was not to let outside voices affect their experience – but that’s proven far easier said than done.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.