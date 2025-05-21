Travel Guides is one of Australia’s most beloved reality travel series, following a bunch of chaotic family members and friends visiting new holiday destinations.

With new destinations comes new hilarious mistakes and arguments that only make viewers love the guides even more.

(Credit: Nine)

There are certainly some legacy guides in the TV series considering two groups have participated since season one.

One of which include the Fren family who is comprised of husband and wife, Mark and Cathy plus their children Jono and Victoria. The other group is lovebirds Kevin and Janetta.

Best mates Kev, Dorian and Teng joined in season two and were initially labelled ‘the Target boys’ after meeting while working at the retailer.

Next to join the crew was Newcastle couple Matt and Brett joined Travel Guides in season four, bringing countless laughs ever since.

(Credit: Nine)

The newest guides at Karly and Bri, who joined in 2024 and became quick fan-favourites. These besties met while filming Beauty and the Geek on Channel Nine!

However, Karly and Bri won’t be the newcomers for much longer…

In May 2025, Channel Nine announced they were on the hunt for yet another group of guides. So, what are the requirements for this new guide? Or better yet, would you make the cut?

Well, grab your buddies because this new group must be between two to four people, aged 18 and over.

(Credit: Nine)

The best travel experience of your life will take place between August 2025 and January 2026, and everyone must have a current passport. To apply, click here.

While it is currently unclear which country the Travel Guides will be venturing to in the tenth season, we do know where they have been!

In 2025, the guides travelled to Spain, Portugal, Tahiti, Switzerland, New York in America, and the closest to home was the Northern Territory. But the ninth season isn’t over just yet, with countless other destinations on the horizon.

