Kate Ritchie returns to Nova radio show after six month break

Kate Ritchie has returned to the airwaves.

On Friday morning, the 46-year-old returned to co-host Nova’s 96.9’s Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie after a six month break.

The former Home and Away star thanked her co-hosts and the station for being so understanding of her need to take a break, before thanking all the people who reached out to show her their support during her time off.

“I think what I do really need to say, and I’m so glad I’m finally behind the microphone, because I couldn’t possibly respond to everyone, but the amount of people who have reached out to me over this period of time and since earlier in the year has been absolutely mind blowing,” she said during the show.

“So if you’re listening, and you were one of those people that reached out or stopped me in the street or even just smiled at me over the tomatoes in Harris Farm… for people to bother to actually say, without being intrusive ‘Hey, it’s really nice to see you. Hope you’re doing well, can’t wait to hear you back on the radio’…. if you messaged me and I didn’t respond, because I did try to respond to a lot of people, and you started a message by saying, ‘This feels so silly’ or ‘This is going to be weird you don’t know me. I feel strange messaging you. But I just wanted to check in and see how you are going’…

“Thank you for bothering, because I read all of those messages and they made all the difference. I’m sure everybody listening has had, you know, periods of feeling incredibly alone and isolated, and sometimes the kindness is what keeps everything moving forward.

“So don’t ever second guess being kind to someone or thinking that it’s going to go down the wrong way. Just do it, because I saw all of those things…”

Kate said she was so “excited” to walk back into the office earlier in the morning.

“It was really awkward, and it felt like small talk. I noticed there’s a glass door where there wasn’t one before, and we have new carpet,” she laughed. “Can you believe it? I was going to come back this week, and then I got a snotty nose… but I have to say, I think everything happens as it’s meant to happen.”

“I love that I’m back here this morning and I’ve missed you,” she added.

Fitzy and Wippa then told their co-host how much they’ve missed having her in the studio.

“We’ve missed you, Kate. It’s so good to have you back, mate, it really is,” Wippa said. “Sydney has missed you. I’ve had so many people stop me and say, ‘How’s Kate? When’s she coming back. We miss Kate’.”

And fans were thrilled to hear Kate’s voice on the radio again.

“So glad you’re back Kate, I’ve missed you!” one person commented on social media.

“I couldn’t believe my ears when I turned on the radio this morning!!! I’ve been waiting for this day! Welcome back Kate so great to hear your laughter back with us!” another said.

“Really happy to hear one of Australia’s best radio personalities again. Welcome back, Kate,” added a third.

