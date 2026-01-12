Golden Globes 2026 host Nikki Glaser roasts nominees in the room during her opening monologue

Comedian Nikki Glaser is back for round two hosting this years 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, and this time around, she’s not holding back in her opening monologue.

Standing on stage in a show-stopping red, silk gown, the seasoned comic took her aim at basically all of the big-name celebrities in the room, including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence, Sean Penn and Timothée Chalamet.

Nikki Glaser during her opening Golden Globes monologue. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images)

Kicking off her monologue, Glaser took some digs at the US Justice Department, the Epstein files and referred to CBS News as “B.S News” before zooming in on the celebs.

“I cannot believe the amount of star power we have in this room tonight. It’s insane. There’s so many A-listers. And by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” she quipped.

“And the Golden Globe for Best Editing goes to the Justice Department.”

Nikki has a series of outfit changes throughout the evening. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Glaser went on to focus in on George Clooney, asking the Jay Kelly actor and Best Actor nominee to trouble shoot her Nespresso machine, before riffing on Leonardo DiCaprio.

“You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes an Oscar and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30,” she said.

“Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke. It’s cheap. You know what, I tried not to but we don’t know anything else about you man. Like, open up! The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Beat Magazine in 1991. Is your favourite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta?”

Next up, Glaser turned her sights to Sinners star Michael B. Jordan.

“I can’t believe it, we got two Michael B. Jordans. When I saw that, I was like Nikki B. Jerkin,” she said with a sly grin before apologising to Jordan because he was seated next to his mother.

““I’m so sorry. I should not have said that to you. That should have been a DM.”

She then went on to roast Jon M. Chu’s Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good.

“Wicked was back with ‘Wicked: For money‘,” the comedian said.

“It was so emotional, two hours in I was in tears in that movie like ‘I can’t believe there’s 45 minutes left!'”

Ouch!

Michael B. Jordan. (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images) Leonardo DiCaprio. (Photo by JC Olivera/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Before she took the quick routine to the stage, Glaser told Gayle King on CBS Mornings that she’d been testing it out in clubs around Los Angeles and there was one celebrity who people did not like her making fun of.

“I’m trying out my monologue around L.A., at the clubs here, and just even any joke about Julia Roberts, they are not there for,” Nikki said.

“You cannot make fun of America’s Sweetheart. So, whatever I end up saying about her, that is the most fine-tuned joke that I’ve worked on so hard, because it is very delicate.”

And, as it turns out, she decided to heed her test audiences wanting and steer clear of any jabs at America’s Sweetheart.

Good call, Nikki!

The former talk show host first hosted the Golden Globes in 2025, following on from a not-so-stellar performance from fellow comedian Jo Koy.

Thankfully for Nikki, she did such a good job that she was asked back in 2026.

To see all of the winners and nominees of the Golden Globes 2026, click HERE. And for all the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, click HERE.

You can watch the Golden Globes 2026 on Paramount+.

