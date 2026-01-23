Everything you need to know about Teresa Palmer’s new film Addition

If you’re looking for a romantic drama with a twist, Addition is the perfect film to warm the heart. It also stars Australia’s very own Teresa Palmer in the lead role, who has charmed moviegoers across Hollywood and at home. While in Sydney to promote the film, Teresa spoke to TV WEEK about the long-awaited project and why it’s one of her favourite roles to date.

Here’s everything we know about the film:

Is there a trailer for Addition?

Yes, there is! Check it out below:

What is Addition about?

Everything counts – literally – in Grace Lisa Vandenburg’s life. Based on the best-selling novel by Toni Jordan, Additon follows Grace, a genius mathematician who lives a very methodical life due to a condition called arithmomania, an obsession with counting.

From counting the poppy seeds on her daily muffin to the thousands of bristles in her toothbrush (an intriguing moment that resolves in a hilarious scene at the supermarket), counting is a way for Grace to make sense of the world.

But when a chance meeting with a handsome stranger becomes something more, Grace’s life becomes messy and her anxiety quickly unravels.

Grace’s meticulously planned life begins to unravel. (Credit: Roadshow)

Forced with either reconciling her past and the trauma of her OCD or abandoning her new relationship, Grace discovers more about who she is and what truly counts.

For Aussie Teresa Palmer, who plays Grace, the challenge was delving beyond her conditional life and into the parts of her that are more uninhibited.

“It’s so natural to start somewhere with a character and have a perspective of who they are, and then at the end seeing how much is revealed,” Teresa, 39, tells TV WEEK.

“In the early days of shooting, I was very structured with who she was, but then I leant into her playfulness – she has this wild energy and I love that – I realised the looser I was when playing her, the more her complexities can shine.”

Teresa Palmer shines at the Australian premiere of Addition. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage. Credit; Getty)

Who is the cast for Addition?

Australian actress Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, The Family Next Door and the upcoming God of War adaptation) leads the cast as Grace, a mathematician with a genius mind and a sharp sense of humour.

Skins star Joe Dempsie, plays love interest Seamus who tries to understand more about Grace’s life despite her best attempts to hide. Despite having never met prior to filming, the co-stars clicked right away.

Skins star Joe Dempsie was the perfect addition to the cast. (Credit: Roadshow)

“When you meet someone that you’re going to be playing opposite in a romance, you just really hope you’re going to get on well, and we did,” Teresa explains. “He’s a parent as well, we listen to the same type of music and we had a vibe from day one.

“In turn, we could be in dance with each other; I could be bold and brave in front of him and we would try unscripted things because we felt safe to go there.”

When can I watch Addition?

Addition is in cinemas January 29.

