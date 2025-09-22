Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Advertisement
‘The birth of our dreams’: Teresa Palmer welcomes baby number five

Meet baby Lotus Bloom!
Teresa Palmer familyInstagram

Australian actress Teresa Palmer has taken to Instagram to announce the birth of her fifth child.

The 39-year-old revealed that she had given birth to her third daughter, Lotus Bloom Plalmer at home.

“Welcoming our baby GIRL,” she wrote in the caption.

“She arrived early yesterday morning with the sun after a beautiful home waterbirth.

“Three girls, three boys…Feels like we’re dreaming,” she continued, before thanking her support team. “I felt so strong, at ease and empowered,” she said of “the birth of our dreams.”

Teresa Palmer family
(Credit: Instagram)

Friends, colleagues and fans were quick to congratulate the actress, who already shares two sons and two daughters with her husband Mark Webber, as well as a stepson from Webber’s previous marriage.

“So happy for you,” Claire Holt commented. “Congratulations, beautiful woman! Here’s to much awesomeness to you and yours,” added Melissa Leong as Mandy Moore commented, “congrats to you and your beautiful family.”

teresa palmer family
Teresa Palmer’s family is expanding! (Credit: Instagram)

The A Discovery of Witches and Warm Bodies star first announced her pregnancy in March via Instagram.

“Our family is expanding 🥹 overwhelmed with gratitude to be welcoming another little one into our lives. Feels like a dream,” she wrote at the time.

Lotus Bloom joins siblings Bodhi Rain, 11, Forest Sage, 8, Poet Lake, 5, and Prairie Moon, 3, with the actress previously admitting her desire to have eight children.

“It was my number one dream to have eight children, like my nanna,” she told WA Today’s Sunday Life in 2022.

Interested in learning more about Teresa Palmer’s growing family? Find more, here.

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

