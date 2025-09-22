‘The birth of our dreams’: Teresa Palmer welcomes baby number five

Australian actress Teresa Palmer has taken to Instagram to announce the birth of her fifth child.

The 39-year-old revealed that she had given birth to her third daughter, Lotus Bloom Plalmer at home.

“Welcoming our baby GIRL,” she wrote in the caption.

“She arrived early yesterday morning with the sun after a beautiful home waterbirth.

“Three girls, three boys…Feels like we’re dreaming,” she continued, before thanking her support team. “I felt so strong, at ease and empowered,” she said of “the birth of our dreams.”

Friends, colleagues and fans were quick to congratulate the actress, who already shares two sons and two daughters with her husband Mark Webber, as well as a stepson from Webber’s previous marriage.

“So happy for you,” Claire Holt commented. “Congratulations, beautiful woman! Here’s to much awesomeness to you and yours,” added Melissa Leong as Mandy Moore commented, “congrats to you and your beautiful family.”

The A Discovery of Witches and Warm Bodies star first announced her pregnancy in March via Instagram.

“Our family is expanding 🥹 overwhelmed with gratitude to be welcoming another little one into our lives. Feels like a dream,” she wrote at the time.

Lotus Bloom joins siblings Bodhi Rain, 11, Forest Sage, 8, Poet Lake, 5, and Prairie Moon, 3, with the actress previously admitting her desire to have eight children.

“It was my number one dream to have eight children, like my nanna,” she told WA Today’s Sunday Life in 2022.

