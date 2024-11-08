In past years on The Block, it’s truly been the Adrian Portelli and Danny Wallis show, with the serial bidders purchasing countless houses between them.

But in 2024, there’s a new kid on the block: Tom Ormerod. Here’s everything we know about him.

Adrian and Danny are known as The Block bidders. (Credit: Nine)

With the 2024 Block auction mere days away, viewers are wondering just how this year is going to play out.

Will Adrian Portelli snap up multiple houses again this year? Will Danny Wallis miss out? And most importantly: will an entirely new bidder come out of the woodwork and surprise us all?

While we don’t have a crystal ball to predict just exactly how the 2024 Block auction will go, we do have insight that some fresh competition is set to shake things up on the big day.

Tom Ormerod is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of a luxury holiday home co-ownership business called Paradoor.

Tom, along with his business partner Ollie Howard, are both expected to attend The Block auction in 2024, and they’ve made their aspirations for the night very clear.

“It’s time to bring The Block back to the people. For too long it’s been for the billionaires’ club,” they told Domain.

Tom and Ollie’s business, Paradoor, launched in September 2024, and it provides Australian people with the opportunity to co-own holiday homes.

It’s essentially a time-share company that allows up to eight parties to share the legal ownership of the home, with each owner given exclusive access to the property for up to 44 nights of the year.

Stays are booked via an app, and the company manages the property’s maintenance.

Paradoor currently has properties in Noosa, Byron Bay, and Daylesford.

Tom and Ollie will be bidding at the 2024 auction. (Credit: Domain)

Tom Ormerod’s mission is to make The Block houses more accessible to everyday Australians.

“By reducing the cost to circa $350,000 for eight owners, we hope to make The Block accessible to the fans so that it’s not dominated by the super-rich,” he told Domain.

We can’t wait to see the impact this new bidder will have on The Block in 2024!

