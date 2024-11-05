Who is Danny Wallis, The Block’s serial buyer?

Danny Wallis has been dubbed ‘the man who bought The Block’ after splashing his cash on home after home during auction day on the renovation series.

While he’s had some tough competition during The Block’s auction lately with Adrian Portelli bidding against him, fans still anxiously wait to see what he’ll think of the homes.

Danny Wallis, a Melbourne businessman and serial Block property buyer. He was invited to present a prized gnome to his favourite house this year.

(Credit: Nine)

Aside from Danny’s Block status as a serial bidder, what else do we know about him?

Ahead of The Block 2024 auction, we answer all your burning questions about the mystery man, Danny Wallis.

What does Danny Wallis do for a living?

As an IT entrepreneur, Danny Wallis founded I.T. service management company DWS in 1991, which grew with offices located in Australia and New Zealand. He sold the company in September 2020 to tech giant HCL Technologies for $126 million.

Danny’s net worth is reportedly $120 million.

Danny Wallis with The Block’s Scott Cam

(Credit: Nine)

Danny Wallis’ Block history:

Danny has spent more than $30 million purchasing eleven properties on The Block. He first appeared in the reality renovation series way back in 2012, and his latest purchase was in 2022.

However, Danny did bid during the 2023 but walked off-site empty handed after being outbid by Adrian. He placed a bid on four out of five homes but was never tempted to raise his price.

Below, we’ve listed which homes Danny has purchased:

2012: Mike and Andrew’s house

2019: Mitch and Mark’s house

2020: Sarah and George’s house

Daniel and Jade’s house

Harry and Tash’s house

2021: Mitch and Mark’s house

Tanya and Vito’s house

Kirsty and Jesse’s house

2022: Omar and Oz’s house

Tom and Sarah-Jane’s house

Rachel and Ryan’s house

What does Danny Wallis do with the homes he’s purchased?

Majority of Danny’s purchases become investment properties, rented out to tenants. Two of the three properties he purchased in 2022 were reportedly rented out for under $3000 per week.

Meanwhile, some of the homes have been donated to charities or used free of charge, including Ronald McDonald House and My Room Children’s Cancer Charity.

Will Danny appear for the 2024 auction?

While it is currently unknown whether or not Danny Wallis will appear or not given he has not confirmed his attended, we are sure the business man won’t miss The Block 2024 auction after walking out of 2023’s auction empty handed.

Speaking on Danny’s potential appearance, show creator Julian Cress told TV Week: “I’d love to see Adrian and Danny bidding against each other, but it’s a public auction – anybody is entitled to come along and have a crack.”

